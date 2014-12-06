CBS Is Finally Pulling The Plug On ‘Two And A Half Men’

In a move that some never thought would happen, CBS decided to finally pull the plug on Two and a Half Men. The network recently announced a date for the series finale, marking the end of an era.
The sitcom has somehow continued its television existence for 12 seasons, which is quite the achievement for any series, let alone one that has been dealt multiple blows in recent years. From People:
While its chances of survival were shaky following Charlie Sheen’s explosive exit in 2011 in between Two and a Half Men‘s 8th and 9th seasons, Ashton Kutcher proved a worthy replacement. The show continued to garner an audience upwards of 10 million viewers per episode.
Even when the show lost its “half” at the end of its 10th season when Angus T. Jones decided to leave (but not before begging people to stop watching), Two and a Half Men still continued to perform spectacularly for CBS.
CBS is replacing the series with their new TV remake of Neil Simon’s The Odd Couple, starring Matthew Perry and Thomas Lennon. It’s set to premiere on Thursday, February 19th and will act as the lead in to Two and a Half Men’s hour-long series finale. So be sure to mark your calendars or something.
(Via: People)
And there was much rejoicing.
Yay!
But what’s going to replace the Odd Couple in half a season? No way Matthew Perry and Tom Lennon have a successful show.
Which sucks, because Tom Lennon is awesome.
Theres a Tom Lennon show coming? Damn ill try it like I did with Mulaney but if its CBS or gd forbid a Chuck Lorre production I dont see that ending well. Just bring back Reno911 already
Lennon IS awesome, but I just don’t think CBS is his target audience.
Just change the name from The Odd Couple to Two And A Half Men.
And then have Robert Ben Garant play the half man, in as close to a depiction of Junior as they can legally get.
RIP Jon Cryer
They’ve been advertising this as the final season since the summer. I guess i’m the only sucker that still watches commercials.
Yeah, I’ve known for a while this was the last season, and I don’t even watch the show.
I read that as being a two and a half hour long series finale and threw up in my mouth a little.
Two and a half hour finale, that will be the same length as act 1 in the SOA finale.
well this news came 12 seasons too late…
Going to be a boring odd couple with two Felix’s
Thomas Lennon…like Tom Lennon? The Reno 911 guy? Or is this someone else?
Nope it’s that guy
Dangle!
As others have said, they have been advertising this as the final season for quite some time.
They announced when the finale will be. That’s why this is currently a news item around different places. AN ENTIRE HOUR OF THIS ALLEGED COMEDY MASTERPIECE!
@aRobertsg – “Alleged” being the key word. You don’t wanting people suing you over saying this show was actually funny.
But I will say, the wording of this article makes it sound like the story is that the show ending is recent news and not the announcement of when the finale will take place. When the opening sentence is “In a move that some never thought would happen, CBS has decided to finally pull the plug on Two and a Half Men”, it makes it sound like CBS just came to the decision recently as opposed to months ago.
Some in that scenario is Jon Cryer. I just want that to be clear. Fix it for clarity, though.
At last, our long national nightmare will be over.
If only BBT would suffer the same fate
C’mon guys, the first couple seasons were pretty funny. As is the case with most sitcoms with kids is the kid got old, the jokes stayed the same, got stale, and has worn out it’s welcome. I think there should be a five-year shelf life on all shows (except Married With Children, which for some reason stayed awesome throughout the entire run).
No.
No.
A few years ago, I had lost my job and descended into madness. Drinking, suicidal thoughts, self destruction.
Back then, I thought this was a pretty funny show!
Oh cool, Charlie Sheen created an account and is calling himself FrankenPC.
God damn this show sucks major without Sheen. Kutcher kills everything… Wheres Demi by the way?
In Sheens bed
I have never been able to stomach more than 10 seconds of this on-air abortion. It won’t be missed.
That theme song makes my penis cringe.
I thought the same thing, I watch CBS like once a month and I knew about this long ago.
Uh it was known like 6 months ago this would be the final season of this terrible show.
It’s hasn’t been the same since Charlie left
Charlie Sheen should not make appearance
Watching this after Charlie Sheen was fired, was like putting a bandaid over a bullet wound.
And with this the Golden Age of TV comedies comes to an end
Oh wait I thought this was the Parks burn-off post
They’re replacing a show that was a variant of The Odd Couple with a reboot of the Odd Couple?