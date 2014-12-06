CBS Is Finally Pulling The Plug On ‘Two And A Half Men’

In a move that some never thought would happen, CBS decided to finally pull the plug on Two and a Half Men. The network recently announced a date for the series finale, marking the end of an era.

The sitcom has somehow continued its television existence for 12 seasons, which is quite the achievement for any series, let alone one that has been dealt multiple blows in recent years. From People:

While its chances of survival were shaky following Charlie Sheen’s explosive exit in 2011 in between Two and a Half Men‘s 8th and 9th seasons, Ashton Kutcher proved a worthy replacement. The show continued to garner an audience upwards of 10 million viewers per episode. Even when the show lost its “half” at the end of its 10th season when Angus T. Jones decided to leave (but not before begging people to stop watching), Two and a Half Men still continued to perform spectacularly for CBS.

CBS is replacing the series with their new TV remake of Neil Simon’s The Odd Couple, starring Matthew Perry and Thomas Lennon. It’s set to premiere on Thursday, February 19th and will act as the lead in to Two and a Half Men’s hour-long series finale. So be sure to mark your calendars or something.

(Via: People)