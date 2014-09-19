CBS Gets On The Superhero Train With ‘Supergirl’

If you’d told a nerd five years ago shows based on DC Comics would be all over the major networks, they would have laughed at you. Now, the only broadcast holdout that will actually air a DC series just committed to an entire season of Supergirl.
Well, it probably won’t be called Supergirl, but a day after it was pitched to networks by Greg Berlanti, CBS picked it up. According to Deadline, they really picked it up. The season commitment is apparently larger than what DC got for Gotham, for which Fox committed to at least thirteen episodes.
CBS has been trying to step away from its admittedly highly successful Acronyms Solving Crime franchises, and more towards female-led series. So picking up a Supergirl-themed series makes a lot of sense for the network. This also marks the fifth series DC has on the air: There’s Constantine on NBC coming next month; Arrow, The Flash, and iZombie headed to the CW; and Gotham premiering next week on Fox. ABC will never happen, since, you know, they’re owned by Disney, so now, all DC has left is taking over the cable networks one by one. Hey, DC… you know you could do a Suicide Squad show on HBO, right? Just saying.
So DC has just decided to beat Marvel at TV instead of the movies.
They’ve got to succeed at SOMETHING. Marvel is roundly kicking their asses at everything else right now.
@Shadowtag
If you were to tell me ten years ago that Iron Man would be more popular than Superman I would have laughed hysterically, but here we are.
I like it! Cast Blake Lively, Aly Michalka, or some other B-Lister (B as in big boobs) and you’ve got a guaranteed hit!!!
Wait… did you say CBS? Yeah. NO.
I’m gonna put in a vote for Margot Robbie.
Don’t forget Preacher on AMC.
And TNT at least picked up a pilot for a Titans series.
I am hopeful for Preacher, but I’ll believe when a pilot gets shot.
CBS you say? The chances of this show sucking has increased exponentially.
@Master Cylinder But it will still inexplicably become a ratings hit that no one will admit to watching and will run forever.
I would like to see Alexandra in a Power Girl outfit with the boob window. :)
So what are they going to call SG-I?
Costumes or GTFO. And not that thing with the diaper up there. If they insist on getting rid of the skirt I’ll get over it, but I want a straightforward Super show. Ten years of Smallville has made me too angry to accept anything else.
Don’t worry. I’m sure they’re drawing up the latest iteration of the standard padded, pleather -looking all-black suit with jacket to safely remove any T & A elements from Supergirl.
I’d bet that CBS would love to call it Girl of Steel but will get shot down by WB.
If they manage to get Natalie Dormer to play a smirking deadly Supergirl who doesn’t give a damn this might be amazing
With the shows being stretched over different networks are the writers going to nerd to create new characters every week or will they be tied somehow or are the rights to things for these not as strict?