CBS Orders ‘Rob Schneider & Mexicans’

Rob Schneider married into the wacky ethnic family of Mexican TV producer Patricia Azarcoya Arce (pictured), so of course he turned that into a sitcom idea. Developed by CBS, the pilot didn’t get picked up last spring, but now that it’s been re-cast and re-shot, CBS has placed a mid-season order for the zany antics of the Deuce Bigalow star, who does stupid comedies like this, and his in-laws, who are all like thees, mang.

The multi-camera comedy… stars Schneider as Rob, a confirmed bachelor who has just married into a tight-knit Mexican-American family. Spanish actress Claudia Bassols plays his wife, Maggie. Diana Maria Riva plays his mother-in-law, Rosa. Both roles were recast from the pilot, as was the role of Schneider’s father-in-law, now played by Cheech Marin. [Deadline]

There’s no title for it yet, but I think we can all agree it’s going to be called “Border Disputes.” Or if CBS wants to give it a REALLY accurate title, they can go with “Two *chihuahua barks* and a *bike horn*.”