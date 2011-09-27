CBS Orders ‘Rob Schneider & Mexicans’

Rob Schneider married into the wacky ethnic family of Mexican TV producer Patricia Azarcoya Arce (pictured), so of course he turned that into a sitcom idea. Developed by CBS, the pilot didn’t get picked up last spring, but now that it’s been re-cast and re-shot, CBS has placed a mid-season order for the zany antics of the Deuce Bigalow star, who does stupid comedies like this, and his in-laws, who are all like thees, mang.
The multi-camera comedy… stars Schneider as Rob, a confirmed bachelor who has just married into a tight-knit Mexican-American family. Spanish actress Claudia Bassols plays his wife, Maggie. Diana Maria Riva plays his mother-in-law, Rosa. Both roles were recast from the pilot, as was the role of Schneider’s father-in-law, now played by Cheech Marin. [Deadline]
There’s no title for it yet, but I think we can all agree it’s going to be called “Border Disputes.” Or if CBS wants to give it a REALLY accurate title, they can go with “Two *chihuahua barks* and a *bike horn*.”
george lopez is going to be pissed someone is steppin on his pointy mexican boots.
Rob Schneider > Chris Kattan
The Hombre-mooners? My Big Fat Gringo Wedding?
My money is on “On the Fence.”
Donkey Show?
so he’s a confirmed bachelor who is also married? what does that even mean? Is he going to gay marry into a mexican family? because then we could get homophobic and racist jokes, It’ll be just like a Jeff Dunham show!
Hombre Improvement
The show sounds like a bomb waiting to happen, but it would be nice to see Claudia Bassols on American TV. She is muy bonita.
Carlos Mencia cameo in 5, 4, 3, 2…
The Seempsons
The Latin King of Queens
Keyboard Vato?
“Dos Beegolo, Macho Camacho”
According to Jesús
“Red Shoe Chanclas”
My 3 Illegitimate Sons
“The George Lopez Show”
“Dude, Where’s My Car With 30 Passengers”
8 Is Enough in One Chevy Nova
“16 Virgin Mary Candles”
Growing Marijuana Pains
Lucky Luis
8 Simple Rules for Evading I.C.E.
Just the Ten of Us in a One-Bedroom Apartment
“How I Met Your Mamí”
Taco Flavored Kisses
All’s Welfare in Love and Drug War
Two and a Half Muchachos
Everybody Loves Ramon
“Everybody Loves Ramon”
HA!
Fools Rush In: The Reep-off, Mang.
Leave it to Beaner
Carlos in Charge
Mang Bejaving Badly
Lucky Louie Dobbs.
(I just can’t get over Rob Schneider scoring such high quality tail. There is no God.)
Desperate Housekeepers
So Rob Schneider (47 years old) gets to marry Claudia Bassols (31 years old) and have a mother in law who is younger than him (42 years old) but married to Cheech (65 years old).
Oh those wacky Mexicans.
Chica and The Man-Whore.
Illegally Retarded
The Not So Amazing Race
The Mex-Factor
It’s Always Sunny in Guadalajara