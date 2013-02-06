Attention Grammy Attendees: CBS Would Like A Word About Your Boobs And Butts, Please

The Grammys are being broadcast on CBS this year, and in an attempt to rein in all the stupid sexy celebrities out there with their stupid sexy butts and boobs, CBS’s Standards and Practices sent out the following memo yesterday. I have read it no fewer than ten times, and I can say with 100% certainty that it is funnier than anything that has ever happened on 2 Broke Girls. Enjoy this brief trip inside the mind of a network censor, for it is a wonderland, ironically, where professionalism and nonsense screw each other’s brains out.
CBS Program Practices advises that all talent appearing on camera please adhere to Network policy concerning wardrobe.
Please be sure that buttocks and female breasts are adequately covered. Thong type costumes are problematic. Please avoid exposing bare fleshy under curves of the buttocks and buttock crack. Bare sides or under curvature of the breasts is also problematic. Please avoid sheer see-through clothing that could possibly expose female breast nipples. Please be sure the genital region is adequately covered so that there is no visible “puffy” bare skin exposure. Please avoid commercial identification of actual brand name products on T-shirts. Foreign language on wardrobe will need to be cleared. OBSCENITY OR PARTIALLY SEEN OBSCENITY ON WARDROBE IS UNACCEPTABLE FOR BROADCAST. This as well, pertains to audience members that appear on camera. Finally, The Network requests that any organized cause visibly spelled out on talent’s wardrobe be avoided. This would include lapel pins or any other form of accessory.
Here are my favorite sentences from this memo, ranked from least to most hilarious:
This would include lapel pins or any other form of accessory.
So, no breast cancer ribbons? Is that what this means? Because if it does, given the rest of the memo, CBS apparently really hates breasts.
Please avoid exposing bare fleshy under curves of the buttocks and buttock crack.
“The buttock crack.” This would be the funniest, super-stuffy term for a body part I’ve ever heard if I didn’t also just read…
Please avoid sheer see-through clothing that could possibly expose female breast nipples.
Reading between the lines of “female breast nipples,” this sentence means (a) Men can go shirtless, and (b) Any nipples not located on the breast — be they third or fourth nipples or the torso or face or whatever — are fine. I love that this is spelled out in a memo that went out to musicians around the whole. I hope Ghostface read it.
Thong type costumes are problematic.
LOL forever.
Please be sure the genital region is adequately covered so that there is no visible “puffy” bare skin exposure.
WHAT DOES THAT EVEN MEAN? “PUFFY” BARE SKIN? HAVE NETWORK CENSORS EVER SEEN GENITALIA? DO THEY THINK ALL MUSICIANS AND SINGERS HAVE HORRIFYING VENEREAL DISEASES THAT RESULT IN “PUFFY” GENITALIA? ARE THEY SPEAKING DIRECTLY TO SEAN COMBS? I MUST KNOW MORE ABOUT THIS SENTENCE IMMEDIATELY OR I WILL DIE.
This was translated from English into Japanese and then back into English. Super Karate Monkey Death Car, indeed.
To recap their stance on Boobs:
Tops – a-ok
Sides – eh…
Bottoms – please, if you can avoid it
Front – absolutely not
Fine by me. Sideboob-4-life!
I have also found sideboob problematic. And don’t get me started on the bare fleshy under curves of the buttocks.
I don’t believe they can actually demand these things. They aren’t holding the event, just broadcasting it, so what they want is irrelevant.
Also, Female Breast Nipples sounds like a shitty all-girl indie band. I think they’re one of the supporting acts at this year’s Coachella.
I’m trying to figure out that last one myself. At first I thought it meant camel toes, but then it said bare skin, so i’m clueless
Maybe they mean really really low-cut jeans or pants? Or panties that are cut really high on the legs? I have no idea. They’re making me think too much like a fashion designer.
Bushes (opposite of bare) prevent cameltoe. Maybe it means puffy (labia) bare (shaven) skin (under the clothing)? If not, they better not do any closeups of Lena Dunham’s face.
(Needs more parentheses).
Maybe it was written by someone with bizarrely puffy genitalia, and nobody has ever had the heart to tell them it’s not normal.
All this talk about female breast nipples has made my genitals puffy.
Bravo sir.
/dying
Sent the same memo to Mom before she came over for Christmas.
/guffaw
and
//ewww
///wait. what does your mom look like
…adequately covered so that there is no visible “puffy” bare skin exposure.
I guess J Lo will be wearing a birkka.
Every single word of that memo should be a hyperlink. CLICKBAIT!!!!
“Please be sure the genital region is adequately covered.”
Finally, Anal C*nt gets the Grammy respect they deserve.
[www.youtube.com]
Incidentally, this is coming a few days after Beyoncé’s ass-shaking, camel-toeing performance at the Super Bowl, hosted by CBS. I’m guessing they’ve received a few calls since Sunday.
Fucking Bob Crane is rolling over in his grave trying to understand what the hell happened to the CBS he knew.
For God’s sake, women, have some shame! You must not excite the amorous propensities of our viewers!
Aren’t most of thier viewers members of the AARP? The only puffiness they know of is cankles
God, I hate CBS. They are so afraid of offending anyone that you can’t support a cause on your lapel in case it’s queer. I hope this is the most offensive Grammy’s ever. Bring on the nipples!
“Please wear fully covering head-to-toe costuming whenenver possible” the executive said in his memo to Lena Dunham that accidentally got sent to everyone.
“breast nipples” sounds like something Kreiger would call them.
What a peculiar network.
This was sent directly to Marylin Manson wasn’t it?
“… There go my nipples again!”
They really Britta’d this one.. Wait, wrong network.. Maybe something about big bang theory, that show’s the worst. I don’t know, its late.
That’s how the FCC makes their guidelines. T.V. execs may be “GD frittatas” but you can’t blame them for this one specifically.
I hate to say this, but CBS is right. Nobody wants to see puffy genitals. If you are the victim of a weird jelly fish attack, cover that puffy up!