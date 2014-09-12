Cecily Strong Has Been Replaced As ‘Weekend Update’ Co-Host On ‘Saturday Night Live’

Cecily Strong is out as Colin Jost’s co-host on Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update and Michael Che is reportedly in. According to the New York Times, the show’s shakeups haven’t ended as the 40th season approaches, as Lorne Michaels personally selected Che to replace Strong because of the 31-year old comedian’s strong relationship with Jost behind-the-scenes. The decision comes as the result of several weeks of testing different combinations of the show’s comedians and personalities, and Michaels ultimately decided that Jost and Che were best for Weekend Update moving forward.
“Michael is a strong writer, and he’s really funny,” Mr. Michaels said. “It’s always difficult to make changes and make ‘Update’ different from what’s gone before.”
“This is about a new era, what feels appropriate for now,” Mr. Michaels said. “That’s why we did a lot of combinations and tests, and this is kind of where we came out.” (via the New York Times)
A lot of people might argue that Strong carried the host pairing once Jost replaced Seth Meyers, especially since Jost’s creepy curling lip smirk was pretty distracting, but this isn’t the worst news in the world. While the show explores a new chemistry with two men behind the Weekend Update desk for the first time in the show’s history, Michaels believes that Strong will be better served playing a greater role in more sketches. If anything, that at least means that we’ll get to enjoy the return of The Girl You Wish You Hadn’t Started a Conversation with at a Party.
Meanwhile, if Che’s name isn’t ringing a bell, he has been appearing as a correspondent on The Daily Show since June, while writing for SNL since 2013.
Right. Cecily strong was the problem with Weekend Update last year. Fuck Colin Jost and his stupid fucking name. His name sounds like a character on Gossip Girl. Fuck him. Norm MacDonald must want to get in a bathtub with a hairdryer when he watches Colin Jost.
Norm is actually stoked about Che. Because Che is fucking awesome.
Very odd. I don’t see what 2 guys gets you. There are some jokes only a woman can really get away with. Jost must have damning pictures of Lorne.
I came here to say the same thing about the pictures.
“There are some jokes that only a woman can get away with.”
You may be right, but Chevy Chase, Norm MacDonald, Colin Quinn, Dennis Miller, Kevin Nealon, etc didn’t seem to let that stop them.
But those were less PC times. I’m not sure any of those would be able to get away with telling high school girls “your mouth can’t get pregnant”. I’d love for it to be true but probably not.
Am I racist for seeing the name and being surprised to see a black guy instead of an Asian?
no just dumb
…but also yes.
Darn it. I had no idea there were going to be this many minorities on television; I can’t be expected to keep track of them all. YOU CAN’T CHANGE THE RULES OF THE GAME WHEN I’M HALFWAY THROUGH!
Maybe it is time for Lorne to retire. His is clearly going senile.
I figure they want her to replace Nasim in the “not a white woman” role.
Lolwut? Cecily was the one that wasn’t shitty! Colin Jost us the reason the show blows, and he’s gonna tank it. Just the worst.
“Jost the worst.”
FTFY
“We tried everything, Jost solo, Jost with a woman, Jost with a guy. We just can’t figure out what the problem is. Let’s try Jost with two people. If that doesn’t work, Jost with a red panda. There clearly is a weak link here somewhere… Let’s ask Jost what he thinks it is. That guy’s pretty swell.”
+a frillion
Take the day off, you have won the internet for today.
This is also big news in that Che will be the first non-white person to host Update, right? Unless I’m forgetting someone.
Norm MacDonald is a full blooded Ashanti tribesman. Or so the Germans would have you believe.
Yes. I forgot about “Or so the Germans would have you believe.” I still use “You guessed it. Frank Stallone.” on a weekly basis.
Colin Jost has zero charisma. I would have been fine if it was Cecily & Michael. Colin needs to go back and just be a writer.
ugh, first one becomes president, then one tries to fuck with the ferguson pd, now this.
My kneejerk reaction is all WTF, but I guessssssss it frees her up to be in more sketches, though it never seemed like she was missing from the rest of the show. I dunno. This is weird. Hooray for Michael Che, though. Dude’s funny as hell and this is a huge break for him.
I think they want people to just focus on Update and nothing else. Fey never did many sketches. It’s a running joke about how few sketches Meyers did. And Amy all but stopped doing sketches when she went to update. Other than McKinnon and Strong the rest of the cast is pretty weak sauce when it comes sketches. We’ll just wait and see if Che can bring out this hidden greatness that Michaels and Meyers keep squawking about.
Cecily Strong does things to me. I mean…I wish she did.
I’m a guy and I very vehemently say fuck this dick-dominated move. Jost should’ve been the one that got replaced and if they want a woman like Strong in more sketches than find another woman for sketches and get Jost’s talentless ass off the show.
I honestly don’t understand why I even bother getting worked up over a show that’s 100% past the point of being relevant but here we are.
Because it still occasionally has flashes of brilliance, and it seems so very wrong to take the only thing that made weekend update watchable and removing her.
Remember when this happened to Norm MacDonald…cause I do!
Strap In! [www.youtube.com]
I’m gonna pile on with everybody else. Cecily Strong did a good job while Colin Jost does a shitty Seth Meyers impression. What’s that stupid haircut got on Lorne Michaels? Racy photos or damning evidence?
He’s had dumber haircuts: [www.newyorker.com]
@Dutch19
Great, you just made me hate him even more.
The fact that Che got the spot should be a huge plus for any fans of comedy. Regardless of who he replaced.
Exactly
Right, but he’s replacing the wrong incumbent…
@Aqualad08 Except by all accounts he actually has chemistry and a close friendship with Jost so that makes more sense.
Colin Jost and hydrochloric acid probably have chemistry too, but it doesn’t mean it’s funny. Colin Jost is the problem, not part of the solution.
I’ll go ahead and trust the actual producers of the show over some dude on his couch who thinks he knows more than they do on what’s best for the show.
“It struggled to find an identity last season,” Mr. Michaels said. “Because what had come before had been pretty brilliant.”…For the first time, the ‘Weekend Update” segment will have two men at the anchor desk.
Cecily Strong ran circles around Milquetoast Jost.
Replace the woman with two men at the desk. How American. Strong and Che would have been amazing partners. Now we’ll get to see Che constantly trying to cover up for how weak and unfunny Jost is; or just blowing him out of the water every week.
So they are keeping that creepy unfunny fucking muppet? Oh, SNL, you were once okay to watch.
I support this move. If nothing else, Michael Che is pretty great and if he really does have a good friendship with Jost then I’m looking forward to what they might be able to do
But i also don’t think Jost was the abomination people made him out to be last year.
What did he do that makes you think that? He sucked.
I like Michael Che in his other work, so that’s nice. But why can’t Cecily stay on? Being on Update didn’t limit Amy Poehler from doing great sketches too.
Poehler was a main cast member.
Are lorne and colin fucking? Colin sucks so bad that the one thing he would be good at is sucking dick. Che is koo tho. It would have been better che n cecily. Maybe this is lorne is upset he couldnt drop that other unfunny guy because cecily is banging him.
Exactly. Even the studio audience only nervously laughs at Colin’s delivery. I think he may be a serial killer. SO FUCKING CREEPY.
Cecily isn’t a main writer. Amy and Jimmy Fallon managed to get in a ton of sketches while still being co-anchors to then head writers. I think Che and Cecily would have been awesome. I guess we’ll always have the car commercial about getting a costume for their Bear Girlfriend sketch.
[www.youtube.com]
No doubt, but damn, I’ll pile on: Jost was fucking terrible – bad delivery and a face that a Quaker would want to punch. They’re replacing the wrong person. Che and Strong, please.
Wish it could be Cecily & Che. It got to a point where I would start looking forward to Cecily’s jokes when Colin was doing his.
Seriously, who the hell came up with this this decision.
*turns and faces camera*
You guessed folks, Frank Stallone.
40 years, Lorne…maybe it’s time to hang it up, bro. You’ve lost it…
As much as I agree with everyone that strong was the better anchor, if jost has to be apart of it maybe getting him with a friend will loosen him up. It’ll be like 2 friends cracking jokes about current events instead of a professional and her nervous sidekick like he’s never been 2 seats away from a woman before.
Are you a NBC employee by any chance? You sure are carrying a lot a water in this thread…
Is this going to turn into two buddies smirking like they’re telling inside jokes to each other.
The WU sketches always come to a screeching halt when the hosts get cutesy with each other, like the way Myers used to pause to compliment Cecily Strong on a funny accent or line reading.
The sketch worked best in the (very early) days when the cast played it straight, as a “real” news team that reads funny stories, not just doing stand-up comedy.
Have you considered writing for SNL?
fey and fallon had those cutesy inside joke moments, they were great
pohler and myers had those cutesy inside joke moments, they were great.
fey and pohler had those cutesy insdie jokes moments, they were great
?
Cecily Strong was the highlight of Weekend Update and I didn’t think I would say that when she was first announced. I’m not really a big fan of her Update characters and find the “Woman who…” is irritating at best and gets little laughs from me. Jost was the reason the bit tanked but if he is going to work with someone who he is more comfortable with then I will give him a shot but he is on a pretty short leash.
They got rid of the wrong one Jost bombed all season long, I’m not saying Cecily was great but she was definitely better than Colin
50+ comments on an article involving Cecily Strong and not a single “STRONG TAEK” among them? You’ve changed, Uproxx. You used to be about the music (read: Corgis), man (read: Matt, bring back)!
yea i’m happy for che,
and cecily strong, not that funny. i suspect you guys are mad, not because you’ll miss her jokes.
They really should consider just closing up shop
SNL is still on?
This is bullshit.
There’s gotta be some politiking behind the scenes that made this happen.
i wonder how the bulk of SNL’s audience would react to Che and Cicely. I mean it’d be a non-white duo on the show’s crown jewel centerpiece. And let’s be real—SNL has had a 90% white cast and writing staff over the course of its 40 year run for a reason—and that reason isn’t “white people are funnier.”
If people were as open minded as we like to think, In Living Colour wouldn’t still be the anomaly that it’s been.
lmaoo word. its like “honey i think u accidentally turned to BET and not NBC”