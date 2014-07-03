Celebrate 25 Years Of ‘Seinfeld’ With The 25 Most Useful ‘Seinfeld’ GIFs

07.03.14 4 years ago 16 Comments
This Saturday, July 5th, is the 25th anniversary of the first episode of Seinfeld, “The Seinfeld Chronicles.” It, like every season one episode, isn’t very good, but it’s still an important moment in TV history, because it was the pilot for what would become one of the greatest sitcoms ever. TBS’ best-of marathon continues tonight with “The Merv Griffin Show,” and we’ll have more JERK STORE coverage over the next couple of days, but until then, let’s have a look at 25 of the most useful Seinfeld GIFs.

1. For when you make peaceful race relations.

jerry peace cookie

2. For when you’re home but don’t want to be bothered by the outside world.

costanza phone

3. For when you’ve got the perfect comeback.

costanza-jerk-store-2

4. For when your hunger is making you go a little insane.

kramer turkey

5. For when you know you shouldn’t do something…but you still do it.

george garbage

6. For when you treat yo’ self after a long day at the office.

kramer krackers

7. For when you think/know you’re smarter than someone.

george allowed to live

8. For when you’ve got the hots for a pretty woman/handsome man who’s a total dumb-dumb.

jerry attracted

9. For when you just can’t deal with other people.

elaine dont talk

10. For when you feel like doing something crazy.

george hunk of cheese

