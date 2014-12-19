The Best Celebrity Twitter Reactions To Stephen Colbert Ending His Run On ‘The Colbert Report’

Last night we bid farewell to The Colbert Report , and I guess what we’ll call a “smell you later” to Stephen Colbert himself. For anyone who’s been a loyal viewer over the course of the past nine years, it was a bittersweet night filled with emotion. There’s not much to say that hasn’t already been said, so I’ll leave it to Stephen Colbert’s friends, fans, and guests who paid their sentiments on Twitter last night.

Well, the handful who didn’t show up and do it in person, anyway. Noticeably absent is any kind of goodbye or well wishing from Bill O’Reilly. For shame, Papa Bear. For shame.

After nine years, the best source of "truthiness" is coming to an end. Congratulations @StephenAtHome. pic.twitter.com/JXAj5ATaxz — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 18, 2014

Thank you Stephen Colbert. You are, and will continue to be a national treasure. — Steve Carell (@SteveCarell) December 18, 2014

I'm endlessly floored and inspired by Colbert. What an amazing run. — nathan fielder (@nathanfielder) December 19, 2014