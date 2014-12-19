The Best Celebrity Twitter Reactions To Stephen Colbert Ending His Run On ‘The Colbert Report’

Last night we bid farewell to The Colbert Report, and I guess what we’ll call a “smell you later” to Stephen Colbert himself. For anyone who’s been a loyal viewer over the course of the past nine years, it was a bittersweet night filled with emotion. There’s not much to say that hasn’t already been said, so I’ll leave it to Stephen Colbert’s friends, fans, and guests who paid their sentiments on Twitter last night.
Well, the handful who didn’t show up and do it in person, anyway. Noticeably absent is any kind of goodbye or well wishing from Bill O’Reilly. For shame, Papa Bear. For shame.
heartbroken laughter all around
Man, I love you Bill Clinton. Those were the good old days… and you’re still the man.
Clinton made a funny.
Interesting that 42 & 44 congratulated Colbert, but 43 is silent. Granted, I don’t think he has twitter, but even still…
He is busy painting to take his mind off of his war crimes.
For a second I thought, and I wish I was right, that Carell’s tweet said “You and I will continue to be national treasures.” Even Stevphen forever.
Word.