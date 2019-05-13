HBO

Spoilers for Game of Thrones season 8 will be found below.

Well, that certainly was … an episode of television! After eight long seasons, Game of Thrones gave fans the long-awaited showdown between the Mountain (Gregor Clegane) and the Hound (Sandor Clegane) — otherwise known as the Cleganebowl. As the chaos rained down on King’s Landing, Sandor finally got to exact his mission of revenge on his older brother, who was responsible for permanently scarring his face by holding it to fire when they were children.

And he managed to do so by intercepting Gregor, who along with Qyburn and a few Queensguard, were attempting to usher Cersei to safety when it became clear that the city was falling to Daenerys. After handily killing off the Queensguard, Sandor then turned his attention to his brother. Qyburn briefly attempted to intervene — to be like, “hey guys, bigger fish to fry here” — but got himself tossed down the dang steps like a rag-doll.

This of course, left Cersei to fend for herself. But first she had to sidle on by the unfolding confrontation, which was about as awkward as one might expect. The moment was ripe for hilarity, and quickly became a meme on Twitter — as you can see from some of the jokes below.