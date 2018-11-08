Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Sam Richardson is wonderful in Veep and Detroiters, the latter of which he co-created with co-star Tim Robinson. Adam Pally continues to do great things in the wake of Happy Endings, the phenomenal ABC comedy that was taken from us too soon in 2013. So what happens when these two pair up with the team behind Happy Endings? Champaign Ill, Richardson and Pally’s talked-about-but-in-whispers new comedy series on YouTube Red, which just released its first trailer.

The 10-episode show claims that “every rapper has a crew he can’t live without… and vice versa,” so what happens when something happens to the former? Come December 12th, audiences will “see how long the crew can survive without being in the limelight.” Enter Alf (Richardson) and Ronnie (Pally), the aforementioned crew whose rapper friend and provider, played by Jay Pharoah dies after falling from a gilded set of stairs in a mansion. (No really, that part’s in the trailer.) Without all the free “handouts,” they’re forced to move back home with their parents.

Oh, and acting legend Keith David plays Alf’s father Lafonso, and they made him wear a fat suit for the part. “One day you wake up and you’re somebody’s dad,” he said of working on Champaign Ill in a previous interview. “I have really enjoyed working with Sam, who is a very talented young fella.” So yeah, Keith David calls Richardson “fella” and wears a fat suit in Champaign Ill. This show looks awesome.