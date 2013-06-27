Channing Tatum And Joey King Showed Off Their Detailed Handshake On Good Morning America

Despite the less-than-stellar reviews that are currently tracking on Rotten Tomatoes, White House Down is at least earning praise for the performance of its star and UPROXX favorite, Channing Tatum. More specifically, C-Tates is being complimented on his on-screen chemistry with the film’s co-stars like Jamie Foxx and especially 13-year old Joey King, who plays his daughter.

Tatum and King appeared on Good Morning America yesterday to talk about that chemistry, among other finer points of White House Down, when they were asked to show off their very special “Channshake”, which is a complicated 45-second handshake that first appeared on YouTube in some behind-the-scenes footage last week.