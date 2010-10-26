Charlie Sheen: Drunk and Naked

In a story that should come as a surprise to precisely no one, police were called to the New York’s Plaza Hotel this morning to subdue a drunk and naked Charlie Sheen after he trashed his room.

Tables and chairs had been thrown around the room and a chandelier was also damaged, sources said. “The Two and a Half Men” star was accompanied to New York Hospital by his ex-wife Denise Richards, who was staying in a separate room. Sheen, 45, told police he had been “out partying,” sources said. After he returned to his room with an unidentified woman, he noticed his wallet was missing, causing him to fly into a rage, sources said. [NY Post]

Wait a second. So you’re telling me that Charlie Sheen went into a violent rage in the presence of a woman? Well golly, color me surprised.

Keep in mind, Sheen is the highest-paid actor on television, employed by the supposedly family-friendly CBS. And yet the Charlie Sheen Dangerously Irresponsible Timeline looks like this:

1990: Shoots fiancée Kelly Preston. Their relationship ends shortly thereafter.

1990s: Client of Heidi Fleiss and relationships with porn stars Ginger Lynn and Heather Hunter. Also: his first marriage.

1998: Overdosed after injecting cocaine. (DRUGS: UR DOIN THEM WRONG.)

2005: Second wife Denise Richards files for divorce, citing Sheen’s threats of violence and drug and alcohol abuse.

2009: Arrested for domestic violence after choking third wife Brooke Mueller at a friends’ Christmas party.

2010: Prior to this most recent run-in with the cops, Sheen went to rehab in the spring. Seems like it went well.

That’s two decades of drugs, drinking, hookers, and domestic violence. Yet earlier this year, Sheen signed a two-year contract extension that gives him $1.88 million PER EPISODE of “Two and a Half Men.” So why wouldn’t he keep drinking and doing drugs and being violent around women? He could kill a hooker and he’d just get another raise.