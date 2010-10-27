Charlie Sheen: Coked Up Naked Hooker Rampage ‘Totally Overblown’

Charlie Sheen has responded to reports that he was drunk and naked and high on cocaine when he trashed his hotel room in the presence of a prostitute. On a Monday night. While on vacation with his daughters. From PopEater:

“Oh my man, I’m fine,” he told [Radar’s], Dylan Howard [via text message]. “The story is totally overblown and overplayed as far as the reality of the scenario.”

Note that he denies nothing at all. Which leads me to believe that the story is totally overblown… BY FACTS!

The details from his bizarre night at New York’s Plaza Hotel remain sketchy. What is known is that police arrived at around 2AM on Tuesday and found Sheen both drunk and naked, having badly damaged his hotel room in a fit of rage. Police described Sheen as being “emotionally disturbed” when they arrived. Further reports indicate he was high on cocaine and with a frightened prostitute at the time. Apparently, he believed she had taken his personal items… In his only other printed comments, Sheen doesn’t confirm or deny those reports and intimates that he won’t be revealing any details any time soon. “I know what went down and that’s where it will stay … under wraps.”

“I’m not denying anything, because I know the truth, which I will keep to myself.” What a hero. He totally could’ve helped O.J. find the real killer.