Charlie Sheen Trying to Trademark 22 Catchphrases

Now that his acting career has entered its “Busey” phase, Charlie Sheen is attempting to trademark 22 phrases that entered the pop culture lexicon during his unhinged publicity tornado that followed his dismissal from “Two and a Half Men.”
A company with ties to the actor has moved to trademark 22 of Sheen’s catchphrases, including “Duh, Winning,” “Vatican Assassin,” “Tiger Blood” and “Rock Star From Mars.”
Much like their creator, the applications aim high, with trademark protection sought for everything from bras, drinks, electronic games, candy [nose candy? -Ed.] and even gambling machines…
The company also seeks to trademark Sheen’s name and signature, and his nicknames for his home, “Sober Valley Lodge,” and his girlfriends, “Sheen’s Goddesses.” [AP]
I can’t seem to find a complete list anywhere, but other news sources say that Sheen’s company also filed trademark applications for…
- Adonis DNA
- I’m Not Bi-Polar, I’m Bi-Winning
- Violent Torpedo of Truth
- Defeat is Not an Option
- Charlie Sheen
- Droopy-eyed, armless children
- I bang seven-gram rocks
- Remember that time I shot Kelly Preston?
Okay, so I made up the last three. Nevertheless, I think this is a savvy move by Charlie. For better or worse, he’s the raving derelict responsible for these phrases, and he should be the one to profit off of them should they be used to generate income. I mean, I’d probably buy an Xbox if there was a video game called Charlie Sheen’s Rock Star from Mars. It’d be just like Grand Theft Auto, except less appropriate for children.
[images via The Daily Dingo and F Yeah Dementia]
Trying to trademark a phrase with the word “Vatican” in it, huh? I’d like to see the Pope send a REAL Vatican assassin to Charlie’s house.
“You’ve spilled more seed than Monsanto, you vile cur. Duh, stabbing.”
In Charlie Sheen’s video game you never actually kill the hooker, you just chase her forever.*
*Except in the Chloe Jones level. She gets murdered.
When did he do that clip of him smoking cigarettes through his nose? That is real yes?
Sorry Smegga, you’ve been hoodwinked by Internet treachery.
Yeah, but the picture up top, Smegga? That one’s real.
I believe Ziggy Stardust is the real rock star from Mars and should be the owner of that trademark.
Anyone got a location on Charlie Sheen when Haley Paige went down?
Here’s the full list from the USPTO.gov
Serial Number Reg. Number Word Mark Check Status Live/Dead
1 85274004 [Signature] TARR LIVE
2 85272939 VIOLENT TORPEDO OF TRUTH TARR LIVE
3 85272938 CHARLIE SHEEN TARR LIVE
4 85272934 SURPRISE. THAT’S WHAT WINNERS DO TARR LIVE
5 85272930 PARK YOUR NONSENSE TARR LIVE
6 85272929 YOU’VE BEEN WARNED TARR LIVE
7 85272927 I AM NOT BI-POLAR, I AM BI-WINNING TARR LIVE
8 85272926 DEFEAT IS NOT AN OPTION TARR LIVE
9 85272925 LIVING THE SHEEN DREAM TARR LIVE
10 85272923 GODDESS SUITE TARR LIVE
11 85272922 WARLOCK LOUNGE TARR LIVE
12 85272918 ADONIS DNA TARR LIVE
13 85272917 TORPEDO OF TRUTH TARR LIVE
14 85272915 SHEEN’S GODDESSES TARR LIVE
15 85272913 S¢K TARR LIVE
16 85271461 WINNING TARR LIVE
17 85271460 SOBER VALLEY LODGE TARR LIVE
18 85271458 VATICAN ASSASSIN TARR LIVE
19 85271457 TIGER WATER TARR LIVE
20 85271456 ROCK STAR FROM MARS TARR LIVE
21 85271455 DUH, WINNING TARR LIVE
22 85271454 TIGER BLOOD TARR LIVE
23 85271453 TIGER PLASMA TARR LIVE
24 85271452 SHEEN’S KORNER TARR LIVE
He’d make a shitload more money at his shows if he trademarked the word “BOOOOO!!!!”
@essequemodeia – Down on whom?
Jesus if she was terrible at it, Satan if she was great.