In A Shocking Twist Of Duh, Charlie Sheen’s Porn Star Fiance Is Still Married To Someone Else

Remember when you read about Charlie Sheen proposing to a porn star? Well, yeah, it turns out you can’t marry 2 people, unless you’re in one of those weird cults, or would even want to do that. Via People:
The adult film actress still has a divorce to settle, Sheen’s rep Jeff Ballard confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.
“She’s been separated from this guy for two years,” he says. “It’s just a matter of the paperwork winding its way through the court system.”
2 years is a lot of time, but I also know nothing about how the divorce system works. I remember reading something about it being terrible and costing a lot of money. Sounds like going to the bar on my corner. Five beers on tap? Come on, man. In my brain, proposing to a porn star that is already married would throw up a bunch of red flags, on the other hand…
Me – “She’s really hot.”
Good Conscience – “Yeah, but she’s still married, and a porn star. She probably wants your money.”
Bad Conscience – “But, she’s really hot.”
Good Conscience – “He has a point.”
Me – “F*ck you two.”
It’s “fianceé.” The extra e is for “ewwwwww.”
Welp, ball game everyone. No one’s topping that.
Except Charlie Sheen. He’ll obviously get on top of anything.
Did anyone even bother to ask Charlie Sheen if he objects to the second husband?