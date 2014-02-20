In A Shocking Twist Of Duh, Charlie Sheen’s Porn Star Fiance Is Still Married To Someone Else

Remember when you read about Charlie Sheen proposing to a porn star? Well, yeah, it turns out you can’t marry 2 people, unless you’re in one of those weird cults, or would even want to do that. Via People:

The adult film actress still has a divorce to settle, Sheen’s rep Jeff Ballard confirms to PEOPLE exclusively. “She’s been separated from this guy for two years,” he says. “It’s just a matter of the paperwork winding its way through the court system.”

2 years is a lot of time, but I also know nothing about how the divorce system works. I remember reading something about it being terrible and costing a lot of money. Sounds like going to the bar on my corner. Five beers on tap? Come on, man. In my brain, proposing to a porn star that is already married would throw up a bunch of red flags, on the other hand…

Me – “She’s really hot.”

Good Conscience – “Yeah, but she’s still married, and a porn star. She probably wants your money.”

Bad Conscience – “But, she’s really hot.”

Good Conscience – “He has a point.”

Me – “F*ck you two.”

Via People