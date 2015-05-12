Charlize Theron Played An Odd Game Of Dress Up With Jimmy Fallon On ‘The Tonight Show’

05.12.15

Charlize Theron dropped by The Tonight Show on Monday to chat with Jimmy Fallon about her new film Mad Max: Fury Road. Things got a little odd when they chose each others’ crazy outfits for the above segment.

Looking kind of like Elton John, Fallon confessed he wasn’t too sure if he was supposed to be a man or woman. Charlize set the record straight by telling him he was a woman by the name of Rosetta McClintock. Apparently Rosetta McClintock likes to f*ck.

When it was his turn, Fallon informed Charlize that her character used to play bass for Prince and her name was Bonanza.

If only Bonanza would play the bass version of the Bonanza theme song. That’d be awesome.



