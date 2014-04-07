Check Out The Cast Of Vince Gilligan’s New TV Show ‘Battle Creek’ In A Police Lineup

The last time we got really and truly excited about a network drama, we got burned by Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD, and yet despite that, and despite the fact that Battle Creek will air on the networkiest network of them all, CBS, I’m still stupidly allowing myself to get excited about it because of one name: Vince Gilligan.
Granted, yes: Gilligan only created the show and wrote the pilot (and, in fact, Gilligan created it before Breaking Bad, and CBS passed, only to pick it up after the massive success of the AMC series). Gilligan will still serve as executive producer, while David Shore (House) will be its showrunner. But Bryan Singer (Usual Suspects, X-Men) also directed the pilot (it was Singer who tweeted out the above photo), and the cast is good, Fergie’s husband notwithstanding. That’s a mustachioed Kal Penn on the left, then 30 Rock’s Dean Winters, Josh Duhamel, showrunner David Shore, and Singer himself.
The series, which also stars Aubrey Dollar and Janet McTeer, is described as such by The Hollywood Reporter:
The drama centers on Winters’ Russ, a detective, and Milton (Duhamel), an FBI agent — two men with very different worldviews who are teamed up. Together, they must answer the question: Is cynicism, guile and deception enough to clean up the semi-mean streets of Battle Creek, Mich., in the face of a complete lack of resources? Or is the exact opposite — it takes naivete, trust and a boatload of resources — actually true?
Filming has wrapped on the pilot, and CBS has already picked up the series for 13 episodes, which are expected to run in the fall.
Source: Twitter
Winters tore it up on Rescue Me. It was never the same for me after Johnny bit it.
Quite right. I think my biggest problem with that show was their penchant for killing off everybody.
@MikeBedlam …totes. And the revolving door of who’s-screwing-who? It got on my nerves. I sat out the last couple of years.
Fergie’s husband: “He flip you…flip you for real.”
Is that the one about the hooker with the dysentery?
“That’s a mustachioed Kal Penn on the left, then 30 Rock’s Dean Winters, Josh Duhamel, showrunner David Shore, and Singer himself.”
Does this mean that Vince Gilligan is Kobayashi?
Dean Winters? I predict it’ll be mayhem.
/shows self out
“30 Rock’s Dean Winters”
If Tom Fontana were dead, he’d be spinning in his grave.
AHHAHAHAHAHA no. Good lord this will be gone after one season.
CBS – Strike one
Detectives teaming up – strike two
Josh Duhamel and Kal Penn – three and four
Passed on by CBS previously – five
Even Vince Gilligan (who seems to barely be involved) couldn’t save this. Bryan Singer and Shore = pure formulaic story over and over (house, Singer’s films).
GRRRRR NEGATIVITY!!!
Dean Winters and Fat Kal Penn? Sign me up.
No Charlie Sheen? Not interested.
On the heels of Raising Hope’s last episode I’d like to say this needs more Garrett Dillahunt.
Dillahunt is fantastic. I would be pumped if this starred him and not the charmless Josh Duhamel.
You lost me at Josh Duhamel.
I grew up in Battle Creek, MI, and I just can’t fathom why this show is happening. “Semi-mean streets”? okaaaayyy, if you say so. Plenty of potholes. I’ll watch the pilot, but I’m not holding out much hope that the series will be good, or last. I guess, since it’s on CBS, maybe, but still, that means I have to watch CBS. Yuck.
This creek battle you speak of… is it frogs versus alligators? Kal Penn is probably voicing the sidekick regardless.
Josh Duhamel is the CBS of actors so this really makes sense.
Also Singer’s pose is a nice touch.
He’ll always be OZ’s Dean Winters to me.
Singer’s holding the wrong arm. Verbal was crippled on his left side.
God, I’m a nerd.