Check Out Conan O’Brien’s Congratulatory Tweet To Jimmy Fallon And Seth Meyers

Outside of getting a few final Leno jabs in via monologue over the past few weeks Conan O’Brien has yet to really touch on Jimmy Fallon taking over The Tonight Show and — to a lesser degree — Seth Meyers grabbing the reigns at Late Night. Conan is obviously in a unique position as the only person to have hosted both shows up until now. Not to mention something else I remember reading about a few years back. I’m blanking on the details but I think it was pretty dramatic.
Anyhoo, Mr. O’Brien offered up this classy tweet this morning to congratulate Jimmy and Seth, because of course he did. Conan is the best.
Has anyone seen that Conan O’Brien Can’t Stop movie? I love Conan, but I kinda felt like he came off as a bit of an ass in that
Given the circumstances at the time, I think any one of us would come off as a bit of an ass as well.
*EDIT* -most of us come off as asses daily in the comment section
I felt that he did in some parts, but that was an aspect that I loved about the documentary. It seemed to be a very candid look at how he really is, rather than a glossed up image. He has an incredible motor.
That only made me love him more.
Everyone is an asshole, they just either aren’t famous so the entire world doesn’t see it or they are famous and work very hard to not let that aspect of themselves publicly shown.
He came across like an actual fucking guy, which is rare in his business.
Wait, we can edit posts now?
I love Conan.
He does seem like kind of an ass in the doc, but i kind of think its because hes always “on”. Its less him being an asshole and more hes always trying to be funny in one way or another and it makes him come off as a real wang
It’s usually the best comedians/comic personalities that ARE assholes. George Carlin, Patrice O’Neal, Johnny Carson, Jerry Seinfeld, etc.