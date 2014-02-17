Check Out Conan O’Brien’s Congratulatory Tweet To Jimmy Fallon And Seth Meyers

02.17.14 8 Comments

Outside of getting a few final Leno jabs in via monologue over the past few weeks Conan O’Brien has yet to really touch on Jimmy Fallon taking over The Tonight Show and — to a lesser degree — Seth Meyers grabbing the reigns at Late Night. Conan is obviously in a unique position as the only person to have hosted both shows up until now. Not to mention something else I remember reading about a few years back. I’m blanking on the details but I think it was pretty dramatic.

Anyhoo, Mr. O’Brien offered up this classy tweet this morning to congratulate Jimmy and Seth, because of course he did. Conan is the best.

