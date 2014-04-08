This Couple Celebrated The Return Of ‘Game Of Thrones’ By Having A ‘Game Of Thrones’ Themed Wedding

This Redditor posted photos from his wedding in Orlando on Sunday, and as you can see his lucky bride got treated to some special Game of Thrones flair for her big day! What a lucky, lucky girl. Did I say lucky? The grooms party all wore Game of Thrones custom designed “house” t-shirts under their dress shirts, with the groom in House Stark (smart choice for a wedding) and his groomsmen in House Lannister, House Baratheon, and — from what I can tell — House Arryn and House Targaryen. The guests also took their seats to, what else, The Rains of Castamere.

I mean, I guess it takes a special Game of Thrones superfan to plan a wedding on the day of the fourth season premiere of his favorite show, but then again — he planned his wedding on the day of the fourth season premiere of his favorite show. I’m much more of what you’d call a “casual” Game of Thrones fan, but if my wedding had somehow fallen on the date of an important episode of, say, Breaking Bad, I would have cancelled that sh*t even if it meant losing the deposit. Appointment television > start of your new lives together.

Via Huffington Post

Images via Reddit