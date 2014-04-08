This Couple Celebrated The Return Of ‘Game Of Thrones’ By Having A ‘Game Of Thrones’ Themed Wedding

This Redditor posted photos from his wedding in Orlando on Sunday, and as you can see his lucky bride got treated to some special Game of Thrones flair for her big day! What a lucky, lucky girl. Did I say lucky? The grooms party all wore Game of Thrones custom designed “house” t-shirts under their dress shirts, with the groom in House Stark (smart choice for a wedding) and his groomsmen in House Lannister, House Baratheon, and — from what I can tell — House Arryn and House Targaryen. The guests also took their seats to, what else, The Rains of Castamere.
I mean, I guess it takes a special Game of Thrones superfan to plan a wedding on the day of the fourth season premiere of his favorite show, but then again — he planned his wedding on the day of the fourth season premiere of his favorite show. I’m much more of what you’d call a “casual” Game of Thrones fan, but if my wedding had somehow fallen on the date of an important episode of, say, Breaking Bad, I would have cancelled that sh*t even if it meant losing the deposit. Appointment television > start of your new lives together.
Via Huffington Post
Images via Reddit
So are they all dead?
I refuse to believe they will ever have sex. Probably a Russian bride or something like that.
she is way prettier than he is
The reception was a viewing party for the start of the new season; everyone in his family hates them because they couldn’t dance to ‘Celebrate’.
Anyone who plays Celebrate during their wedding reception is highly deserving of some Red Wedding fuckery.
That is some stupid shit right there, I tell you what.
If you have a chance to be a Dragon, always be a Dragon. For fucks sake.
He out kicked his coverage.
He kicked it out of the fucking stadium
So Florida is where you go to out kick your coverage?
I’m in the midst of wedding planning, and the rules I have laid out for everyone involved are very simple- If I hear the Rains of Castamere, I am going to assume that I have been betrayed, and start stabbin’ indiscriminately. They should know better.
The North remembers.
Tell me the House Targaryan guy took his sister to the wedding and then we’ll talk about super fans.
The bridesmaids in that last pic all look super stoked.
Groom should wear Targaryen, fat guy should be wearing Baratheon, blonde guy (other than the groom) oughta wear the Lannister Lion, the guy on our right ought to rock the Stark sigil and the asian dude can wear Dorne or something…
If the groom didn’t make everyone participate in the bedding ceremony like how it’s done in the books then he’s no true fan.