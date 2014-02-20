Check Out ‘Game Of Thrones’ Hodor And Bran Hanging Out At A Basketball Game

HODOR! HODOR! HODOR? HODOR!!!

Check out Kristian Nairn (HODOR!) and Isaac Hempstead-Wright (Bran) enjoying a Toronto Raptors game. THEY HANG OUT IN REAL LIFE! Can this show come back now, please? Winter isn’t coming, it’s here. And why is it thundering and snowing in Michigan? More of a reason to re-watch Game of Thrones this weekend! (*hums theme song*)

Via Sports Grid