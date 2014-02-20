Check Out ‘Game Of Thrones’ Hodor And Bran Hanging Out At A Basketball Game

HODOR! HODOR! HODOR? HODOR!!!
Check out Kristian Nairn (HODOR!) and Isaac Hempstead-Wright (Bran) enjoying a Toronto Raptors game. THEY HANG OUT IN REAL LIFE! Can this show come back now, please? Winter isn’t coming, it’s here. And why is it thundering and snowing in Michigan? More of a reason to re-watch Game of Thrones this weekend! (*hums theme song*)
Via Sports Grid
I knew Hodor! was big but my God that man is really massive! look at those feet!
They are huge, but did you see Bran’s feet? They are literally half the length of his body. No, LITERALLY.
This picture makes me grin like an idiot. HODOR!
The guy behind Hodor thought his seats were pretty good. Then he got Hodor’d.
Jebus man. Someone get Bran some food.
Bran is in the middle of his adolescent growth spurt. Apparently he’s now about six feet tall. Skinny is natural at that stage.
Bran is slowly morphing into Rachel Maddow
Puberty is killing more GoT characters than GRRM.
where the dragons at
I guess they really grew close due 2 the fact he’s carting & carrying him around all over the place in GoT