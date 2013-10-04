Check Out The Awesomeness On Display At 'The Walking Dead' Season 4 Red Carpet Premiere

Season four of The Walking Dead premiere a week from Sunday (on Columbus Day weekend), adding once again to our Sunday night DVR woes. Of course, The Walking Dead, for many of us, will take top priority. Last night, the premiere for season four was held, and I thought I’d post some pictures from the red carpet? Is this just an excuse to post images of a very hot Lauren Cohan and a very cool Norman Reedus? Yes, yes it is. It’s good to see Reedus when he’s not butt humping a member of the crew, although, I do prefer Cohan in Maxim. I should also add that that the actress who plays Beth Green looks pretty great out of character. Of course, Sarah Silverman was also there, and I finally got to see what Chris Hardwick’s girlfriend looks like, which is nice since he talks about her incessantly on the Nerdist podcast.
Consider this a visually appealing time killer.
Question, did Andrew Lincoln still have his American accent?
Is Sarah Silverman in this season?
And Evangeline Lilly?
My god that kid on the right in the first pic is androgynous.
You have no business describing a child with a word like that. Come on, man. Have some fucking respect.
Besides, I can’t tell if that little fucker is a girl or a boy.
Alexa vega dating Robert Rodriquez
Is that Fiona Gubelmann?
Is it just me or does it look like Norman Reedus is grabbing Beth’s ass in slide 6 and she’s pretty uncomfortable with that?
Awww Gale’s ok
Maggie and Blonde Daughter are looking really hot, also Michonne and Other Black Chick this is a sexy cast.
BTW who are those little kids? Are we gonna have some little kids in the next season? I hope Carl keeps them in line and starts a little gang of sad white kids.
So is Robert Rodriguez totally banging Alexa Vega?
I think you forgot to post this one: [cdn.uproxx.com]