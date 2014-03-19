Check Out The Murderous New Full-Length Trailer For FX's Star-Studded 'Fargo' Series

Quick recap:

FX is making a 10-episode, limited series run of Fargo, based on the Oscar-winning 1996 film by the Coen Brothers, who are on board as executive producers. The cast is kind of insane: Billy Bob Thorton, Bob Odenkirk from Breaking Bad, Martin Freeman from Sherlock, Glenn Howerton from It’s Always Sunny, Kate Walsh from Grey’s Anatomy, Key & Peele from, uh, Key & Peele, Chet Haze’s brother, etc. The network released 10 weird, vague teaser trailers a few weeks ago, in advance of the April 15 premiere. And now, finally, there’s a full-length trailer that is loaded with homicide and mustaches and delightful North Dakota accents.

The trailer looks pretty great, and I have no reason to doubt just about any of the parties involved here, so I’m going to go right ahead and keep filing this one under Optimistic. And if it’s as good as I’m hoping, between this, the April 6 return of Game of Thrones, and the April 13 return of Mad Men, TV is about to get really good, really fast.