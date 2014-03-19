Check Out The Murderous New Full-Length Trailer For FX's Star-Studded 'Fargo' Series

Quick recap:
FX is making a 10-episode, limited series run of Fargo, based on the Oscar-winning 1996 film by the Coen Brothers, who are on board as executive producers. The cast is kind of insane: Billy Bob Thorton, Bob Odenkirk from Breaking Bad, Martin Freeman from Sherlock, Glenn Howerton from It’s Always Sunny, Kate Walsh from Grey’s Anatomy, Key & Peele from, uh, Key & Peele, Chet Haze’s brother, etc. The network released 10 weird, vague teaser trailers a few weeks ago, in advance of the April 15 premiere. And now, finally, there’s a full-length trailer that is loaded with homicide and mustaches and delightful North Dakota accents.
The trailer looks pretty great, and I have no reason to doubt just about any of the parties involved here, so I’m going to go right ahead and keep filing this one under Optimistic. And if it’s as good as I’m hoping, between this, the April 6 return of Game of Thrones, and the April 13 return of Mad Men, TV is about to get really good, really fast.
go on.
I’m from Minnesota and I have to say the accents are a little more Canadian… they need to find it somewhere between Chicago and Canada
I trust they got John Cho to play Mike Yanagita…
“You super lady, I so lonely!”
I’ve never seen Fargo – I keep meaning to, but just not getting around to it, so I ask in all honesty.
He doesn’t say “ronery” ?
No, he’s Asian-American, but from the Fargo area and so has the same accent as everyone else in the film.
I watched it with a Chinese-American friend, and he thought that was the most fucked-up part of the movie.
This is my most anticipated by quite a bit.
This is gonna rule so hard.
Fuck yes, Adam Goldberg!
You may be the first person to ever say that.
I’m pretty sure Lindsay Lohan has said it.
[www.uproxx.com]
I wondered what happened to him after Chandler and Joey threw his stuff away and pretended he’d never been Chandler’s roommate.
I figured he went out and picked a fight with Nicky Katt.
Is this the plot of the movie again, or happening after the movie’s events, or completely different people in Fargo, or what?
The only thing it has to do with the movie is the setting and general neo-noir black comedy tone.
This only makes sense, Dennis has been moving slowly toward serial killer in the last two seasons of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.
You forgot Orphan Black, Season Two, April 19th. April’s gonna rock.
This had to be an expensive show for the actors they chose to be on it
Yeah, I’m all down for this.
i am so attracted to kate walsh right now it’s not even funny…
Yep.
“I’m glad my husband’s dead. I’m gonna sing at his funeral.” would only warrant a brief pause in the motor-boating.
I’ve always thought that she was the one and only actress from Grey’s Anatomy that was worth a shit.
How can this be called original?
I’m live in North Dakota and that accent is dying off. You still hear it from old people in small towns in ND and Minnesota though.