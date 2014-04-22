Check Out A Fat 12-Year-Old Billy Eichner Playing John Goodman’s Son In A ‘Saturday Night Live’ Sketch

#Seth Meyers
04.22.14 4 years ago 3 Comments

Billy Eichner — who continues to abrasively charm people on Parks and Recreation, Billy on the Street, and by screaming about The Passion of the Christ in a bunny suit — was on Late Night with Seth Meyers last night to talk about losing out on an Emmy to the Cash Cab guy (“And he can go f**k himself”) and his struggling beginnings. Apparently, Seth Meyers, Amy Poehler, and Rachel Dratch were watching his YouTube videos backstage at SNL long before he was famous (“I’m so angry because I was depressed and starving for ten years and freaking Amy Poehler took five years to pick up a phone!”)

Turns out, Billy Eichner was also a “fat, obese, gay” child actor in New York back in the day, and when he was 12 years old, he was brought in to play John Goodman’s son on a Saturday Night Live sketch. Unfortunately, it wasn’t quite what he had hoped for, as he explains in the interview (beginning at 3:15).

TOPICS#Seth Meyers
TAGSBilly Eichnerbilly on the streetsaturday night liveseth meyers

