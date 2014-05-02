Check Out Andrew Garfield’s Sweet Acoustic Version Of The Spider-Man Theme Song

You’ll have to read Vince’s review to get a better picture of what to expect from The Amazing Spider-Man 2, but it is clear we’re deep in spider-mania. Not only did we get an amazing lip sync battle between Jimmy Fallon and Emma Stone earlier in the week, now we get Andrew Garfield with a great acoustic cover of the Spider-Man theme song.

I’d say the movie is bound to be a success, but we already know it is already doing pretty well even before it hits the States. The only problem here is that when we have a guitar swinging Spider-Man, an emo, tortured soul Spider-Man can’t be far behind. Somewhere, Tobey Maguire is crying.

(Via The Tonight Show)