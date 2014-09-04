Check Out Sheldon’s Bulge And The Season Preview For ‘The Big Bang Theory’

#Kaley Cuoco #The Big Bang Theory
Senior Writer
09.03.14 20 Comments

Now that Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons and Kaley Cuoco are all set to become three of the wealthiest TV stars in history, everyone seems to be as excited as electrons (or something equally smart-sounding) to be back at work on Season 8 of The Big Bang Theory. The show’s actors and crew Tweeted pictures of the script and even their own smiling faces as production resumed in the wake of all of the contract unpleasantness, as if to tell us that all was forgiven when those giant bags with dollar signs on them arrived.

With the season premiere set for its new night on Monday, Sept. 22 (not even TV’s most powerful nerds can stop the jocks of the NFL from stealing Thursday nights), TV Line released some first-look photos from the loved-and-hated show’s upcoming episodes today, while CBS has also released a brief season teaser that shows everyone back doing their typical Big Bangin’ things.

TOPICS#Kaley Cuoco#The Big Bang Theory
TAGSBig Bang TheoryCBSJIM PARSONSJohnny GaleckiKALEY CUOCOSET PHOTOSteasersTHE BIG BANG THEORY

