Check Out The Hard As Nails ‘Sons Of Anarchy’ Cold Open For ‘Conan’

The cast of Sons of Anarchy is on Conan and that means we got another sweet cold open in the vein of his shows with The Walking Dead and Orange Is The New Black cast. I prefer this one because who doesn’t love an outlaw, even one as lame as Conan here. Also who couldn’t love this?
UPDATE:
Here’s a behind the scenes look at the creation of this cold open from the folks at Conan.
+1… After that explosive episode, I needed to see this Conan opening!
Was the Conan episode four hours long and slowly paced as well?
Richter is working for the Irish.
Gemma shanked Conan in the back of the head with a fork and then tricked Jax into thinking Jay Leno did it.
Was there any BLOWBACK? Looks like Conan got his INTEL.