Check Out The Hard As Nails ‘Sons Of Anarchy’ Cold Open For ‘Conan’

11.11.14 5 Comments

The cast of Sons of Anarchy is on Conan and that means we got another sweet cold open in the vein of his shows with The Walking Dead and Orange Is The New Black cast. I prefer this one because who doesn’t love an outlaw, even one as lame as Conan here. Also who couldn’t love this?

UPDATE:

Here’s a behind the scenes look at the creation of this cold open from the folks at Conan.

