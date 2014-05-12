Check Out The Trailer For Fox’s ‘Mulaney’ And Try Not To Think Of ‘Seinfeld’

Amid the strange-but-unifying “We are…” ad campaign that introduces us to all of Fox’s new shows*, the network released the first trailer for the new sitcom Mulaney today, and it’s almost impossible to watch the combination of stand-up comedy and neighborly interaction and not think of Seinfeld. That’s not a terrible thing at all, obviously, but to the average Joe eating mac and cheese on his futon in front of the TV, John Mulaney’s hilarious material alone might not deliver a “Gotta DVR this one!” urge. But if it was good enough for Fox to pull out of NBC’s dumpster and already order an extra 10 episodes, then it has to be as good as Mulaney’s biggest fans would come to expect.
In the trailer, we’re introduced to Mulaney’s friends (played by Seaton Smith and Nasim Pedrad), his eccentric jerk of a boss (Martin Short) and some guy named Andre, whom everyone already seems to hate. But in case I’m coming off as reluctant or even negative about this trailer, A) I love John Mulaney and have no doubt this will be the opposite of “What’s New Pussycat?” on repeat, and B) there’s a Rasta dog on a skateboard, so there’s basically no way this sucks.
*None of which will be better than Surviving Jack, according to this pissed off and bitter TV snob.
I love everything John Mulaney has ever done but this looks likes absolute shit.
You know, maybe this could be his “Lucky Louie”
I’ll tune in to start…his standup is too good not to but I hate Martin Short. And Lucky Louie wasn’t that bad.
I agree. This does not look very good.
I loved everyone involved with “Lucky Louie” and still couldn’t make it through more than an episode and a half. That being said, I’ll give this a shot.
ishy laughtrack and sitcom hijinks but ill still give it a shot
Wow, that is a pretty cookie cutter approach … but I’d watch anything with Mulaney and Short.
I’m hoping for a guest spot by Ice T.
We seem to have a consensus here: “I hope this is better than this shitty trailer suggests.”
The sweeps episode will just be a close-up of Ice T listing things. Obvs.
I have faith that this will be better than the trailer implies. Mulaney is charming enough to overcome my aversion to multi-cam and laugh tracks.
You mean like when a comedian gets a show but the network gives him too many notes and they go ahead and make it anyway? You mean like when a good comedian gets a show that looks like hell but you give it a shot anyway? You mean like when…..
so looking forward to this.
It looks like this sitcom has anal contusions.
Or scratching to much lottery tickets? Or eating to much cake? Or betting on the pony`s to much?
Or eating too much chocolate cake and then barfing it up?
That said, I have hope for this. If they can get Fox to clear jokes like the gunshot one in the trailer, I think it’ll find it’s way somewhat soon.
I really hope I’m wrong, but this looks bad. I love John Mulaney, but this doesn’t look much better than any other new multi-camera show. Also, Martin Short’s character looks like he’s on the wrong show.
Here’s a rule to live by: if it has a laugh track, avoid it until someone credible tells you to watch it.
Are you wearing skinny jeans, cardigan sweater and fedora while typing this? Of course you are.
Bathrobe and gimp mask
Makes perfect sense to me. Laugh tracks are there so morons know when to laugh. So much valuable joke telling time is wasted with a laugh track.
Don’t see how that’s a hipster thing. Seinfeld is the only show with a laugh track I like. Can’t even think of another I tolerate.
This trailer is terrible; i hope it is just to hook the masses onto the show, because it has several actors i like.
See, I told you this guy was awful.
this trailer was aweful, but then again so was Community’s original trailer. I really hated the “Wacky Hipster Neighbor” character I don’t know how he got past all the focus groups. Does this mean that Nassim is off of SNL?
Iiiitttt’ssss Andre!!!
And I’m done with this…
This has to be good, because John Mulaney is hilarious and adorable I just want to hug the crap out of him.
I would also like to hug that rasta bulldog.
So its Senfeld with no jews? I bet Fox News would love this!
The series is also directed by Andy Ackerman, director of the majority of Seinfeld episodes.
And… I have been to a taping. Can confirm the show is not the shit you think it is.
What’s the deal with quicksand?
The guy on the right looks a little familiar…
…ok, probably a just a coincidence
Well, I feel like most comedy trailers suck, regardless of the quality of the actual show or movie, so I’ll wait and see. But this trailer was certainly not an exception.
This appears to be STOCK 2000’S SITCOM TRAILER 7F. God I hope the show is better than it looks
Reminds me of the intro bit to New in Town. Has it occurred to anyone it looks this bad on purpose, and he’s mocking sitcoms? He kind of does that a lot.
I hope so much that you are right.
This looks a throwback type of show, and I like that. Has a Ground Floor vibe to it.
But I’m also not an idiot who thinks there’s something inherently wrong with a laugh track
They aren’t inherently wrong but they are wholly unnecessary.
Multi cam is just a different style with its own rhythms and tone. Good work can still be done in that format
The laugh track exists to create a consistent sound field, so there’s nothing inherently wrong with it on a technical level.
But there is not a producer alive who won’t straight up admit it’s a crutch to fill in gaps in the writing, by the same token.
@Dan Seitz – it CAN be a crutch, just like the mockumentary format has it’s own crutch. Really, every format has it’s own advantages and disadvantages in that area.
Pedrad’s character is “I’m single”? Is there a butler involved?
It’s a sitcom trailer, so what you just saw are the 7 or 8 broadest jokes from the shows first (few?) eps. It includes an offhanded joke about Nasim Pedrad killing herself. That’s this show’s take on ‘broad’.
Also, multi-cams have been due for something actually creative for a while. Hopefully this is it.
If this trailer wasn’t meant as satire, and any of you found this humorous in the least, I invite you to watch the Constantine trailer, because you’ll probably dig that too. Just know, that you, personally, are the reason for the fall of western civilization.
I can only hear that so many times, about so many shows of varying levels of quality, before I can’t take it seriously.
You’re on a website bitching about people who like a TV show, pretending that your opinion has absolutely any weight at all. If anything is representative of the decline of western culture, that’s it.
See, and now I’m doing it. You’re like a virus.
my fault you’re an asshole, brilliant :)
I laughed at the gunshot line, and not much else. To be fair, I was quite underwhelmed when I saw the Brooklyn 99 trailer, and that turned out quite well.
Good point.
I was at the fox up fronts today and the president or whoever it was for FOX specifically referenced Seinfeld in his description of the show
Well, that was a sterling advertisement for Mulaney’s stand-up.
GOD DAMMIT SNL… I can’t not see or hear Shallon and Nasim was the only reason I was looking forward to this
also the fat bearded guy was/is terrible… he was in the american abortion of the inbetweeners
The twist?
the dog is gay.
This looks absolutely atrocious, but I’ve gotta believe this is some weird cherry picking of the most broad material from the show and things will get better.
Am I the only one put off by the canned laugh track? I really hate being told what to laugh at especially if it’s not funny. Multicam sitcoms are really declining in quality these days.
Yeah, I’ve pretty much written off any modern show that uses a laugh track.
I pretty much write off anything with a studio audience that isn’t some kind of late night show at this point. Mulaney is a funny dude, and Nasim Pedrad is ridiculously cute, but there just isn’t really a way to get around the whole canned laughter effect. It’s just way too 90s, and other than the first half of HIMYM I can’t think of a single series that has been able to pull it off well in this millennium.
Nasim Pedrad is in it so I have to watch
Does anyone else feel like this show could end up being a smart parody of a cookie-cutter sitcom? John Mulaney is too clever to make something so blatantly lame. The “I’m single” line, the dog with dreadlocks, the whacky neighbor, they all seem too over the top to not be a joke.
I feel like Mulaney has made fun of sitcom cliches too many times in the past for this to be what that trailer made it look like.
Also the club at the start is just called “Comedy Club”
also at the end he is telling stand up in front of the set of his apartment like he is doing warm up so I wonder how this all works out
I thought the same thing. Then I thought “all this costs money. Lots and lots of money”. Not sure Fox would be all in on some sort of switcharoo-joke.
But when the neighbor came over and the quick shot of rasta-dog… Let’s hope that isn’t real.
Would rather continue watching seinfeld reruns