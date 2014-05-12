Check Out The Trailer For Fox’s ‘Mulaney’ And Try Not To Think Of ‘Seinfeld’

#Mulaney #Trailers
Senior Writer
05.12.14 61 Comments

Amid the strange-but-unifying “We are…” ad campaign that introduces us to all of Fox’s new shows*, the network released the first trailer for the new sitcom Mulaney today, and it’s almost impossible to watch the combination of stand-up comedy and neighborly interaction and not think of Seinfeld. That’s not a terrible thing at all, obviously, but to the average Joe eating mac and cheese on his futon in front of the TV, John Mulaney’s hilarious material alone might not deliver a “Gotta DVR this one!” urge. But if it was good enough for Fox to pull out of NBC’s dumpster and already order an extra 10 episodes, then it has to be as good as Mulaney’s biggest fans would come to expect.

In the trailer, we’re introduced to Mulaney’s friends (played by Seaton Smith and Nasim Pedrad), his eccentric jerk of a boss (Martin Short) and some guy named Andre, whom everyone already seems to hate. But in case I’m coming off as reluctant or even negative about this trailer, A) I love John Mulaney and have no doubt this will be the opposite of “What’s New Pussycat?” on repeat, and B) there’s a Rasta dog on a skateboard, so there’s basically no way this sucks.

*None of which will be better than Surviving Jack, according to this pissed off and bitter TV snob.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Mulaney#Trailers
TAGSFoxJOHN MULANEYMARTIN SHORTMULANEYNASIM PEDRADSEATON SMITHTRAILERS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP