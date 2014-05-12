Check Out The Trailer For Fox’s ‘Mulaney’ And Try Not To Think Of ‘Seinfeld’

Amid the strange-but-unifying “We are…” ad campaign that introduces us to all of Fox’s new shows*, the network released the first trailer for the new sitcom Mulaney today, and it’s almost impossible to watch the combination of stand-up comedy and neighborly interaction and not think of Seinfeld. That’s not a terrible thing at all, obviously, but to the average Joe eating mac and cheese on his futon in front of the TV, John Mulaney’s hilarious material alone might not deliver a “Gotta DVR this one!” urge. But if it was good enough for Fox to pull out of NBC’s dumpster and already order an extra 10 episodes, then it has to be as good as Mulaney’s biggest fans would come to expect.

In the trailer, we’re introduced to Mulaney’s friends (played by Seaton Smith and Nasim Pedrad), his eccentric jerk of a boss (Martin Short) and some guy named Andre, whom everyone already seems to hate. But in case I’m coming off as reluctant or even negative about this trailer, A) I love John Mulaney and have no doubt this will be the opposite of “What’s New Pussycat?” on repeat, and B) there’s a Rasta dog on a skateboard, so there’s basically no way this sucks.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

*None of which will be better than Surviving Jack, according to this pissed off and bitter TV snob.