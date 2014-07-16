Check Out The World Of ‘Futurama’ Beautifully Rendered In 3-D

#Futurama
Entertainment Writer
07.16.14 10 Comments

Futurama ended on a high note last year after a long, sometimes wobbly existence on television. For some it was the next best thing to classic episodes of The Simpsons and it provided a science fiction playground that allowed the creative team to play with some mighty concepts, twisting them to add comedy.

Clearly its gone, but not forgotten. Alexy Zakharov has thrown together this re imagining of the world from Futurama in a more realistic, 3D rendering. It’s nothing short of amazing work, even if it loses the quirky cartoon quality in exchange for a coat of glossy sheen.

I’ve included some of the artwork and video here, but you should go over to Zakharov’s page to check out the full offering. Also note that this part one, so be on the look out for more in the future.

(Via Sploid / Alexey Zakharov)

TOPICS#Futurama
TAGS3D ArtAlexey ZakharovFUTURAMAmatt groening

