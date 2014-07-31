Check Out These 9 TV Show Crossovers You May Not Realize Even Happened

Whether you’re on the fence or totally on board for the Simpsons–Family Guy crossover, it’s certainly nothing new for The Simpsons to feature network family on the show. We all remember when Scully and Mulder of The X-Files came to Springfield to investigate Homer’s paranormal sighting in “The Springfield Files,” and when Jay Sherman of The Critic showed up in “A Star is Burns.” Here we take a look at some of the times other TV show crossovers have happened. Some for the better, and some for the worse.
9. Absolutely Fabulous was on Roseanne. Season 9 Episode 7
Roseanne wanted to produce a US version of the BBC sitcom, but had to settle for a small cameo on her show instead.
8. Steve Urkel was on Step-By-Step. Season 1 Episode 2
How could we forget Steve Urkel teaching Al and an entire school dance how to do “The Urkel Dance”?
7. Aaahh!!! Real Monsters were on Rugrats. Season 6 Episode 18
While the Rugrats are telling scary stories at a sleepover, Ickis, Krumm and Oblina make a cameo.
6. Michelle Tanner was on Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper. Season 1 Episode 2
Mr. Cooper becomes a substitute teacher, and wouldn’t you know it, Michelle Tanner is in his class.
Norm & Cliff appearing on Wings was a personal favorite of mine
Frasier and Lilith as well.
Yessir
I was always fond of George Costanza appearing in Duckman (can’t remember which episode, though)
It was the one with the duck and pig detective agency.
Wasn’t there a Drew Carey / Home Improvement crossover? Or was that just something from my nightmares?
I believe so, there was a whole week on ABC where they featured crossovers of their current shows. I would look it up, but Uproxx doesn’t pay me.
Damn my work-for-free attitude. Here’s a link to the Home Improvement episode. I didn’t see it, but I do remember watching the Drew-Norm crossover, I knew Norm was a compulsive gambler but I seem to remember hearing that Drew was, too
[www.poobala.com]
Ahh, thanks…. I guess? I never liked either of those shows much but still watched them out of complete boredom.
Good luck finding a clip, but there was a Picket Fences/X-Files crossover. Until I found brief mention of it on a long closed Geocities site, I had almost convinced myself that I had dreamed it.
The only full episode of X-Files I’ve ever seen was a crossover with COPs. They were either chasing a wolfman, or a busting up a crack den filled with zombies. I don’t really remember.
It was never a true crossover, since they weren’t on the same networks the suits didn’t let it happen; however, the X-Files episode “Red Museum” and the Picket Fences episode “Away in the Manger” have similar plots because of the crossover idea.
Richard Belzer appeared in character as Munch interrogating the Lone Gunman in the X-Files 5th season.
That Mad About You clip creates a huge continuity error with “The Betrayal” ending (beginning?). Goddammit Paul Reiser.
Not to mention, this means Friends, Mad About You and Seinfield all happen in the same universe! Chandler could’ve dated Elaine!
Cast of ER was on friends as well
Detective Munch from Law and Order SVU has appeared in something like 7 other shows, including The Wire and The X-Files.
Norm, Cliff, and Carla also appeared in an episode of St. Elsewhere. St. Elsewhere characters also appeared on Homicide: Life on the Streets. And Homicide characters appeared on Law and Order, Law and Order: SVU, and the X-Files, just to name a few. SVU crossed over with Chicago Fire and the X-Files crossed over with the Simpsons. And so on, and so on…
And if you accept the last episode of St. Elsewhere as canon (that the show was all a dream in Tommy Westphall’s mind), then all of the crossover characters mean that something like 90% of the TV shows we know and love are all in the imagination of one autistic little boy.
*mind explodes*
And…..Kevin Bacon
There’s a PDF/web page you can find that connects St. Elsewhere to someting like 90% OF ALL MEDIA based on this. It ties in a bunch of Stephen King books as well. It’s nutso.
Law and Order SVU crossed over with Arrested Development once as well… sort of.
There was a night where all the shows in must see tv thursday (friends,seinfeld, whatever was on after) had a crossover i think . And Cheers people were always in Frasier. But that one made sense.
Wasn’t there a blackout or something?
Yes, there was a Thursday night where all the NBC comedies set in New York City dealt with the same blackout.
What about when Cobra Commander (The Old Snake) appeared on Transformers Season 3 turning the Autobots into humans before declaring at the end, “…they simply don’t make terrorists like they used to! COOOOOBRA!!!!”
The best crossover is when Abed (Danny Pudi) from community appears in the background of an episode of Cougartwon after saying in an episode of Community that he was in the background of a Cougartown Scene. Super Meta. [youtu.be]
And then Laurie and Travis take a tour of Greendale as well.
Or I think it was before Abed. Anyway, paintball!
The Office
[www.youtube.com]
X-Files “COPS” episode is still the greatest crossover. And the only one that really matters.
I completely forgot about that one! I remember loving it and nothing else.
Urkel on the 2nd episode of Step By Step really illustrates the amount of confidence ABC had with Step By Step out of the gate, I guess.
Guys what about The Finder/Bones crossover- The Bone Finder?
That psychiatrist from Cheers appeared in Frasier at least once.
This may have been stated already, I didn’t read through every comment, but Friends and Mad About You crossed over quite a bit. Pheobie’s twin sister was a reoccurring character on Mad About You and I believe Helen Hunt was on Friends in at least one episode.
There’s an episode of Becker that has Bill Cosby (Cosby) , Ray Romano (Everybody Loves Raymond) and Kevin James (King of Queens) . They were all waiting in the doctors office.
Remember when Urkel built a jet pack, then flew off Family Matters but landed on Step By Step?
I don’t remember the episode, just the promo for the episode. Why my brain has held onto that I have no fucking idea.
Cheers on The Simpsons!
Is #4 really a crossover, rather than just a guest appearance? Will Smith seems to be playing The Fresh Prince of “Jazzy Jeff and” fame, not “Of Bel Air”. In other words, himself, not the character he played in the show, who Blossom wouldn’t have any reason to recognise or want an autograph from.
Simon and Simon on Magnum PI
ER and Third Watch, Caroline In The City and Friends, X-Files and Strange Luck and Alice and The Dukes of Hazzard
I remember that ABC did this time travel crossover night where Sabrina the teenage witch chase after Salem the cat after he accidentally swallowed a time warping device which threw the other tgif shows into flashback episodes. Boy Meets World was taken back to WW2, You Wish was in the 50s, and Teen Angel was in the 70s. And at the end of every episode Sabrina would appear asking if everyone have they seen a black cat running around.