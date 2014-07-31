Check Out These 9 TV Show Crossovers You May Not Realize Even Happened

Crossovers have pretty much been around since the beginning of television. In fact, in the ’90s it was pretty common for a network to grab its nearest Urkel (he was popping up everywhere), or Fresh Prince and place him in, say, an early episode of Step-by-Step to boost ratings, or to introduce an audience to another show.

Whether you’re on the fence or totally on board for the Simpsons–Family Guy crossover, it’s certainly nothing new for The Simpsons to feature network family on the show. We all remember when Scully and Mulder of The X-Files came to Springfield to investigate Homer’s paranormal sighting in “The Springfield Files,” and when Jay Sherman of The Critic showed up in “A Star is Burns.” Here we take a look at some of the times other TV show crossovers have happened. Some for the better, and some for the worse.

9. Absolutely Fabulous was on Roseanne. Season 9 Episode 7

Roseanne wanted to produce a US version of the BBC sitcom, but had to settle for a small cameo on her show instead.

8. Steve Urkel was on Step-By-Step. Season 1 Episode 2

How could we forget Steve Urkel teaching Al and an entire school dance how to do “The Urkel Dance”?

7. Aaahh!!! Real Monsters were on Rugrats. Season 6 Episode 18

While the Rugrats are telling scary stories at a sleepover, Ickis, Krumm and Oblina make a cameo.

6. Michelle Tanner was on Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper. Season 1 Episode 2

Mr. Cooper becomes a substitute teacher, and wouldn’t you know it, Michelle Tanner is in his class.