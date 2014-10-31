Chelsea Handler Is Bravely Using Her Boobs To Fight Instagram’s Tyrannical Sexism

In case you’ve forgotten (or didn’t know in the first place), Chelsea Handler’s Netflix standup special, Uganda Be Kidding Me, launched a few weeks ago. I have to wonder how it’s doing because unlike with traditional television ratings, I don’t think there’s any way of knowing exactly how well something is doing on Netflix — but it looks like it’s gotten 3.4 stars from 184,007 ratings.
I bring that up because traditionally, Chelsea Handler posts pictures of her boobs on social media when she wants attention or has something to promote, say, for the finale of her E! series or her town hall interview earlier this month. So last night, Handler posted the above photo on her Instagram page (see the unedited version over at Jezebel) which was of course almost immediately removed by Instagram because everybody knows you’re not supposed to show boobs on Instagram, which led to her posting this follow up:
Shortly after the image was removed, she posted it a second time, which she reported on Twitter:
Look, do I think it’s dumb that you can’t show boobs on Instagram? Sure. Not to get all political here or anything, but absolutely I think it’s dumb that in America you can own military grade weaponry but can’t see boobs or say “sh*t” on network television, whereas it’s the complete opposite of that in most other developed countries around the world.
But Instagram is also a 100% free service, and those are the rules it decided upon and it has no obligation to anyone to change that. If Gloria Steinem — I’m sorry, Chelsea Handler, wants to show everyone her boobs for attention, Twitter is still more than happy to assist her in that.
(Via Jezebel)
Putin definitely wore it better.
Only 9:45 am and I’m pretty certain that will easily be the most horrifying thing I see this Halloween.
You can show all the boob you want. Every inch of it. It’s when you reach the dreaded nipple of doom that you run into problems. It might be one of the most ridiculous things about our society.
I was afraid i was going to click this and NOT see boobs. Good for you Chelsea, i don’t know what your trying to prove, but the more you show the more i am interested.
Into prematurely aged booze skin, I see.
I must have missed the Boob Clause of the First Amendment.
Awesome that Chelsea Handler doesn’t understand the 1st Amendment when invoking it against a corporation providing her with a free service.
Not to mention using a copyrighted photo of Putin. Maybe THAT was the real violation of Instagram’s TOS?
Don’t you get it? It’s hilarious comedy!
FART! She’s outrageous!
Also: I’m only seeing a 1.25 star rating on Netflix.
Netflix’s ratings are weird. For me it shows 4.5 stars and then underneath says that’s what they “predict” I would rate it, and then underneath *that* it gave me the other number. Who knows.
I dont care what anyone says. She has fantastic titties.
You are correct. I don’t understand the amount of hate she gets here. Sure she might be a terrible comedian, but there are plenty of terrible “entertainers” who don’t show their boobs. Let’s just enjoy them and move on.
There are also millions of girls who show tits and more online….
She has better tits than Putin but his are real. Besides, if any of you don’t see that this is nothing more than a calculated publicity stunt that is bringing her exactly what she wanted, a tremendous amount of publicity for FREE. It’s ridiculous to think this is actually about women’s rights or feminism. She’s riding a publicity wave before she fades back into nothingness.
So, sites that encourage leering at a woman’s bare breast are sexist, and sites that prevent leering at a woman’s bare breasts are sexist.
Is there some wiki site I can go to understand the rules of what is or isn’t sexist? Because I’m confused.
If you want to understand the rules to this rogue branch of feminism, go to tumblr and then proceed to blow your brains out.
[www.boobpedia.com]
Not bad for a 50+ year old.
THE HORROR…
Would gladly motorboat.
Nice tits
but that face though…
[www.reactiongifs.com]
Boobs are only sexual because our society has made them taboo. Their primary purpose is nutritional. Grow up.
she had me until she brought up the 1st Amendment.
Instagram pulled your photo, not the DOJ.
Putin is covered by the US constitution???
Only after we conquer Russia in 2018….
“..”but can’t see boobs or say “sh*t” on network television”
Well, you can’t see boobs or say shit without censoring them on this website either.
Yeah let’s let women walk around topless so they can complain even more about guys looking at them