Chelsea Handler Says She Quit Her Show Because She’s Sick Of Justin Bieber And The Kardashians

When Chelsea Handler announced that she was leaving her E! network show Chelsea Lately back in March, most people assumed that it was because she intended to leverage her growing popularity to land a coveted network slot — possibly the Late Late Show. In a new interview, however, Handler tells the Daily Mail that contrary to popular opinion, she’s not going for Late Late and has a “proper new exciting project” that will be revealed in the next two weeks.
So if she wasn’t planning a jump to late night, then why did she leave her E! show in the first place? I mean, why mess with a good thing, right? True to form, Handler did not mince words.
To be quite honest I don’t really care about Justin Bieber and I don’t want to talk about him anymore. In order to make that happen I had to just stop doing my show. Straight away.
You end up getting so into the mix that it changes the topics of the day. You can sit around and complain about all that s**t and the Kardashians all day but if you’re participating in it then what can you do? It really didn’t feel great doing the show and the only way to sort things out was to extricate myself from the entire situation.
I want to talk to people who have changed the course of the world. Inventors, invaders and people who have been doing exciting stuff.
Love her or hate her, (and I do know which camp many UPROXX readers fall into) you’ve got to respect that. Hell, we also get Kardashian and Biebs fatigue, and all we have to do is make fun of them on the internet. Imagine feeling the way most people feel about Justin Bieber and then have to suck up to him during interview segments. Ugh. Sometimes I guess integrity is worth more than a paycheck.
Well, good luck to her in whatever it is she has planned, whether it be interviewing astronauts or cancer scientists or the next “Octomom.”
I saw that picture and all I could think was “Holy shit, that Beaver kid has skinny legs!”
Not quite Wiz Khalifa-skinny, but yeah.
You’d think if the title of the show has your name on it, you could choose which guests you allow on.
Don’t underestimate corporate synergy.
Conan has the stars of every TBS/TNT show on as guests all the time. You do what the people writing the check tell you to do.
if you knew anything about television production you would know that’s not the case at all.
One of the fun things about Ferguson is that he mostly doesn’t have people on the show he dislikes.
If she had integrity, she wouldn’t have banged Ted Harbert until he gave her a show, and then dumped his ass.
Sure, like Larry King didn’t sleep HIS way to the top.
He most certainly did, but the stone tablets that the proof was chiseled on were destroyed long ago.
I can’t stand her (or her show), but I have a modicum of repect for her after reading this. Good for her.
“E! network sow” heheheheh. Freud slips again!
So I’m sure in her next show she’ll be interviewing nothing but scientists, poets, artists, activist, educators, and she’ll stay away from celebrity news and gossip. I can’t wait.
You can’t honestly believe that, can you Stacey? She is very clearly being let go at the end of her contract because she’s being paid an insane amount of money for really poor ratings.
More like Stacey Ditzen, amirite.
I have literally no one to root for in this scenario.
Why are you guys so sure she screwed her way onto the show?
That’s what I was wondering. Is it actually known that she did? Or is this just the usual “threatened by a strong woman” thing? I honestly don’t know.
She started dating Ted Harbert CEO of Comcast, corporate parent of E!, in 2006. In July of 2007, she gets her show on E! If it quacks like a duck…
Why the hell would anyone fuck her though? She fugly.
I wouldn’t.
Eh, not a fan either but I tip my hat.
“Love her or hate her, (and I do know which camp many UPROXX readers fall into) you’ve got to respect that”
No, I don’t. But feel free to waste your time.
Whether it’s any of the above suppositions or an unnamed “Reason” I applaud the apparent integrity shown. What the hell would I have to discuss with any of those vacuous Barnum and Bailey rejects.
Valid point, You shouldn’t have to do things you don’t want in the name of money. I had to quit my job and previous company, so I could have the peace to start the first On-Demand Postman service.
Apparently her bosses must pull the strings; otherwise she could just go Letterman and torture the guests that she doesn’t care for. She seems like she’d be good at that.
Stacey, you really like to elevate shitty people to a status they don’t deserve, don’t you?
She’s being let go, she’s not “walking away”. It’s an excuse and Chelsea Handler does not have any integrity.
I like how she suddenly found her long lost dignity after i don’t even know how many seasons and millions of dollars and countless hours of ridiculous bullshit.
funny how she didn’t have a problem with any of their shenanigans then.
i don’t care if she slept her way to the top (of E!(lol)) or not, fuck this person.