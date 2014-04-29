Chelsea Handler Spills The Beans To Conan About Her Impending Retirement And Future Plans

I’ll start off by saying that Chelsea Handler looks like she’s already retired. She’s living my dream of wearing whatever is on the floor that morning out to job interviews or bank inquiries. Handler looks comfortable as hell during this Conan interview and I’m very jealous.
Aside from her choice of wardrobe, Handler is also quick to shoot down any and all rumors about her future plans:
I haven’t made any decisions about what I’m doing. Everything that’s printed about me is a lie…I don’t know, I want to go to Spain…
…I want to go to a place where men don’t understand what I’m saying.
And then of course Conan hits with the sick burn and gets a little revenge for Andy for Chelsea Handler’s button abuse a little earlier in the clip. You don’t criticize another man’s button choices to his face! That would’ve gotten you a stern slapping from “Wild Bill” Hickcok back in the golden days of this country. The Fox News days. When men were men and talk show hosts knew their place.
(Via Team Coco)
Yes, go to Spain. That is a great idea, stay there. No late night for you.
I had to fast forward through her segment, she is so mind numbingly boring.
This is embarrassing. She is in absolute denial. Her retirement was forced once her cushy sex contract was up and somehow everything written about her is a “lie”. She has gone from possible Late Show/Letterman replacement (lol) to possible late night talk show on another cable network to a possible digital series to a possible Netflix series to possibly radio to I just want to go to Spain.
Good riddance, you hack. Enjoy your “retirement” drowning in a bottle of Grey Goose.
Zing!
Hope she sees this and cries.
She tried so hard for that joke and Conan just bitch slapped her with it.
Look! A human ashtray!
Misogynists!
You probably don’t recognize Lena Dunham’s brilliance, either!
Gurl, Chelsea > Lena. Don’t even compare them.
Dunham has her heart in the right place though.
Clicked on this just for the comments. Obviously, she’s loved and respected.
I don’t find her likable or talented either, but good lord some of you have problems.
I think Chelsea is very funny and witty. She doesn’t hold back. Is that bad? Nope. She doesn’t play it safe like Tina Fey and she isn’t sorry about it.
She is successful in her own right. People just call her a bitch because she doesn’t sit down when your comedian gender bias tells her to.
I love Chelsea..I just wish she would shower.
“When talk show host knew there place”……I get it people are still stuck in the glory day of the beginning of tv god forbid people evolve or change….if people where real we wouldn’t have to worry about being in our “place” or censorship and I think old men are the ones that have the hardest time dealing with a women who isn’t afraid to speak her mind or be real…that why they always shot for cheap fluzy jokes.