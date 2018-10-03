Chelsea Peretti Announces She’s Leaving ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ While Borrowing Someone Else’s Note

News & Culture Writer
10.03.18 3 Comments

FOX

On Wednesday, comedy actress extraordinaire Chelsea Peretti announced on Twitter that she would be leaving the recently revived Brooklyn Nine-Nine. “I won’t be doing a full season of [Brooklyn Nine-Nine] in Season 6. But that doesn’t mean I won’t ever be back,” she wrote. “I want to thank you for the hours you spent watching Gina be Gina: confident, idiotic-but-smart, pithy, and infused with rhythm and cell-phone radiation.”

Hilariously, however, Peretti went even further with her preemptive goodbye to the popular series by quite literally taking a page (or two) from Shameless star Emmy Rossum, who announced her departure from the Showtime comedy on Facebook. “It is hard for me to know exactly what to say,” wrote Peretti. “Perhaps Emmy Rossum said it best when she wrote about Shameless (I bolded the extra relevant parts in her quote below).”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Casting News#Brooklyn Nine-Nine#Twitter
TAGSbrooklyn nine-ninecasting newsCHELSEA PERETTIdan goorTwitter

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.02.18 1 day ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

10.02.18 1 day ago 26 Comments
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.01.18 2 days ago
All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

09.28.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Lil Wayne, Tom Petty, And Logic

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Lil Wayne, Tom Petty, And Logic

09.28.18 5 days ago
Crate-Digging: Spesh, The Vandaliers, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Spesh, The Vandaliers, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

09.28.18 5 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP