On Wednesday, comedy actress extraordinaire Chelsea Peretti announced on Twitter that she would be leaving the recently revived Brooklyn Nine-Nine. “I won’t be doing a full season of [Brooklyn Nine-Nine] in Season 6. But that doesn’t mean I won’t ever be back,” she wrote. “I want to thank you for the hours you spent watching Gina be Gina: confident, idiotic-but-smart, pithy, and infused with rhythm and cell-phone radiation.”

Hilariously, however, Peretti went even further with her preemptive goodbye to the popular series by quite literally taking a page (or two) from Shameless star Emmy Rossum, who announced her departure from the Showtime comedy on Facebook. “It is hard for me to know exactly what to say,” wrote Peretti. “Perhaps Emmy Rossum said it best when she wrote about Shameless (I bolded the extra relevant parts in her quote below).”