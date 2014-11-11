Chelsea Peretti Left Messages Inside Any Book Fans Gave Her Last Night

Coffee cranker Chelsea Peretti, whose Netflix comedy special, One of the Greats, comes out this Friday, recorded a live taping of her Call Chelsea Peretti podcast in Los Angeles last night. It attracted a crowd of Brooklyn Nine-Nine watchers, Farts and Procreation listeners, general well wishers, and well-read weirdos who own copies of Only the Strong Survive: The Odyssey of Allen Iverson, which one Amazon reviewer calls, “I am not an AI hater.” Before the show, Peretti tweeted, “IM PROB GONNA DO A BOOK SIGNING AFTER THE SHOW. BRING ANY BOOK THAT’S IMPORTANT TO U I HAVENT WRITTEN ONE.” They didn’t disappoint.

FUN BOOK SIGNING LAST NIGHT pic.twitter.com/nTyaI03JDf — Chelsea Peretti (@chelseaperetti) November 11, 2014

Also:

https://twitter.com/hannibalburess/status/532020520980844545

Hey Hannibal, can you sign my Chris Webber book?