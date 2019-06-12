HBO

HBO’s Chernobyl miniseries proved to be an intense and intimate dramatization of one of the worst man-made disasters in history. That would be the 1986 Nuclear Power Plant explosion in Ukraine, Soviet Union that transformed Pripyat into a ghost town. Following its conclusion this week, the five-part series stands as IMDB’s top-rated TV series of all time (even over Breaking Bad and The Wire), and that popularity has inevitably, it seems, prompted increased tourism. That’s led to the circulation of photos that are being geotagged to both the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant and Pripyat on Instagram. The miniseries’ creator and writer, Craig Mazin, has become aware of the situation and is now asking people to show respect for the tragedy that occurred.

“It’s wonderful that #ChernobylHBO has inspired a wave of tourism to the Zone of Exclusion,” Mazin tweeted. “But yes, I’ve seen the photos going around. If you visit, please remember that a terrible tragedy occurred there. Comport yourselves with respect for all who suffered and sacrificed.”