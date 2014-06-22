Cheryl Cole’s Massive Bum Tattoo Is A Sight To See

Cheryl Cole is a much bigger star in her native U.K. than she is here, in the Land of Calvin Pissing on Things, but that could change, if she adds an American flag to her massive rose tattoo…*whispers*…on her bum *giggles*. On the latest Graham Norton Show, The X Factor host spoke at length about her ink, which cost thousands, or enough money to buy a small car. Cole regrets nothing, though, because she’s worth millions and hey, it was on her “f*ck it list.” Treat yo’ self to ridiculous tattoos.

Via Pajiba