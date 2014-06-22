Cheryl Cole’s Massive Bum Tattoo Is A Sight To See

Cheryl Cole is a much bigger star in her native U.K. than she is here, in the Land of Calvin Pissing on Things, but that could change, if she adds an American flag to her massive rose tattoo…*whispers*…on her bum *giggles*. On the latest Graham Norton Show, The X Factor host spoke at length about her ink, which cost thousands, or enough money to buy a small car. Cole regrets nothing, though, because she’s worth millions and hey, it was on her “f*ck it list.” Treat yo’ self to ridiculous tattoos.
I feel like this post could have been accomplished with a screen grab.
that sums up about 75% of uproxx.
also that tattoo is ugly as fuuuuuck.
Malaria, damn. Pretty good excuse.
nikko hurtado for you dirty bitches
Phrasing!
Has Don Johnson ever looked that refined? I thought he was British for a second.
I dig that dude on the ends attitude towards life. leaning back, only one of the guests drinking wine, making provocative comments now and then. exactly how i’d play it.
yeah
I don’t care enough about this to subject myself to Graham Norton. Yet I do care enough to comment.
Looks like a huge bruise.
I’d still fuck her.