Chevy Chase Calls Dan Harmon a 'Fat Sh*t,' Might Leave 'Community'

Screw blankets vs. pillows: there’s a real-life battle, this one between curmudgeonly white comedians, going on and it’s up to you to choose a side. In one corner, we have Dan Harmon, creator of “Community,” and in the other, Chevy Chase, who plays Pierce Hawthorne on the NBC sitcom. Here are the facts:
On the final day of shooting for season three, Chase stormed off the set before filming was completed. Soon after, at the wrap party, Harmon “got up and gave a ‘Fu*k you, Chevy’ speech in front of Chase and his wife and daughter, and encouraged the crew to join him in saying ‘fu*k you’ to the actor,” according to Deadline. Needless to say, Chase was humiliated and pissed (seriously, di*k move, Harmon), and he later called Harmon and left a very NSFW voicemail, which you can listen to here. Brief excerpt:
I don’t get talked to like that by anybody, certainly not in front of my wife and daughter, you goddamn asshole, alcoholic, fat sh*t. You’re gonna live to be about 57, if you’re lucky, the way you eat. I have nothing to say to you except you can suck my co*k. Is that clear?
Oh, but there’s more.
Maggie Furlong of the Huffington Post interviewed Chase a few days before he walked off the set, and she caught him in a particularly critical and cranky mood:
I have creative issues with this show. I always have. With my character, with how far you can take [Joel McHale’s] character…just to give him a long speech about the world at the end of every episode is so reminiscent. It’s like being relegated to hell and watching “Howdy Doody” for the rest of your life. It’s not particularly necessary, but that’s the way they do these things. I think it belies the very pretenses that his character, Jeff, has, that he’s giving these talks. They’re supposed to, in some way, be a little lesson to people who watch sitcoms…to that degree, I can’t stand sitcoms.
He makes a good point here, about “these talks.” But I don’t think it’s a problem with just “Community”; it’s a problem with all network sitcoms, which require a nice, tidy conclusion. The vibe that I got from this interview is that Chase wishes he had Danny DeVito’s role on “It’s Always Sunny,” a gig and show that rely heavily on improv.
I would say Alison stands out as a comedienne that nobody has seen yet. She’s also just a great actress. I’ve given her my advice, which is, “Don’t stay in television doing sitcoms. You’re very pretty, you’re young and I think that film is where you should be and that you could become a big movie star.” Her response was, “I just did two movies.” I didn’t even know about it [laughs], but I was glad to hear that.
But hey! At least he loves Alison. Maybe she can star in Fletch Won, when it’s finally made in 2041.
I’m not really gonna buck you all up a lot and say that this is the one, the one that tells it innovatively. It is what it is. I would like to see it go further. I think, if you know me and my humor over the years, you know that this is certainly not my kind of thing. I probably won’t be around that much longer, frankly.
And that wouldn’t be such a bad thing. If any of the main seven were to depart Greendale, Pierce would make the most sense. (He’s always been a bit of an outlier; he has funny moments, but his story doesn’t drive the show’s overall story as much as, say, Britta or Troy.) I just hope it’s not because of a childish pissing contest.
I’d like to think that Chevy’s rant ended with, “Hallelujah, holy… SHIT! Where’s the Tylenol?!”
Don’t replace Chevy with Ashton Kutcher, don’t replace Chevy with Ashton Kutcher…
Chase is a notorious crank, but Harmon is also — by all accounts — a total diva. Everyone involved needs to grow the hell up a little.
It’s a good thing that the rest of the cast seems to get along so well. Otherwise, that set would be a powder keg of pissy behavior.
Bill Murray to replace Chevy Chase please.
That would be so appropriate.
Oh god please please make it so
Chevy Chase has been a difficult to work with prick for decades. Nobody likes him and I’m surprised people actually let him through the front door of any show on earth. Fuck him and the horse he rode in on.
I’m surprised Harmon’s been able to put up with him this long.
That being said. Harmon’s response was incredibly inappropriate. You gotta think Harmon knew Chase’s reputation before he cast him. Making that speech in front of his family, cast, and crew was wrong and unprofessional.
Also, there is no mention of whey he walked off set. Without knowing that it is hard to be too judgmental.
This sounds more believable than when someone linked me to a story on Perez Hilton’s website. By the account there, it sounded like some elaborate gag to troll the paparazzi. With outrageous speeches and voicemails that would be later compiled together for some weird DVD extra.
Let’s be honest – of the study group characters, Pierce the worst. They’ve spent a lot of time trying to develop him and provide him backstory and it all sucks.
Also, remember when we were teased with a death. Maybe Chevy’s pissed about written out of the show?
Not surprised about either. Harmon’s twitter feed makes him sound like a petulant dick head. I know Chase has lost a lot of his fastball but with the pierce character isn’t isn’t in his wheelhouse and I think the writing is the big driver of that.
I’m not going to pick a side because both of them sound pretty awful, but Pierce doesn’t really add much to the show and Chevy’s acting and timing isn’t great on the show.
It sounds to me like Chevy sees Community more like how I see it. I think the creator thinks that the show is a lot more clever than it really is. The show seems very taken with itself, although that is somewhat understandable given the internet gushing that the show receives.
However, he (and we) have to realize that it is just that…INTERNET gushing. The reality of the situation is that the show has painted itself into a geeky-in-joke-self-referential corner that, while satisfying to those who live their (our) lives on the internet, will never reach beyond that small niche audience. Chase seems fed up that rather than trying new things with its characters, it focuses on making cute jokes, tossing in “easter eggs,” and making (high) concept episodes that do little to serve the story/characters, but rather feed the internet’s appetite for geeky-entertainment-gone-mainstream.
If Community wasn’t this, it’d be another shitty sitcom no one remembered or cared about within 5 years like the hundreds of others before it. Community is a treasure.
It’s a meme-com.
Kurp is the only writer on the internet who censors “fuck” by removing the C. Is no one else bothered by this?
Honestly, the cock without the C seemed more out of place. Maybe I just dont see enough cocks
It’s better than the double asterisk. I hate “f**k.”
Agree completely with Chippy Fon Toast.
Why does anyone find Chevy Chase funny? Honestly. I’m not trolling. Horribly overrated, and one of the worse parts of COmmunity. Harmon does seem like a big baby, but… Chevy is no big loss.
i think this is all a big stunt meant to drum up publicity. dan harmon is smart enough to parody the whole Charlie Seen debacle and Chevy is weird enough to be that fake Charlie Sheen.
also, I heard about all of this yesterday. and i don’t trust anything i hear on April fools day.
I heard about me being fired on April Fool’s Day, but when I went back today they forcibly removed me.
The voicemail and story were kicking around for over a month on various fan-driven sites, and the bulk of the controversy-flaming “professional” sites published accounts on Saturday (not April Fool’s Day).
Pissing contest? I think what you meant to say was peeing race.
That sounds like some kind of deviant behavior that has no place at the Yacht Club.
So Dan Harmon is the Kurt Sutter of sitcoms?
I’d say Harmon is less whiny than Sutter.
I don’t like Chevy at all and I hate Pierce’s character and thinks he’s boring, but I don’t get how Chevy is quite in the wrong here. The only thing wrong is he aired creative differences disputes in public. And Dan humiliates him in front of his castmates, then leaks a voice mail Chevy left? Dan looks like the huge dick here.
No one that will actually put his/her name behind a quote has commented on the show, so all of the “facts” are unconfirmed.
Man, Harmon comes off like a HUGE dick here. I always kinda thought he was a dick based on his twitter feed, but wow.
Next paintball episode, a frozen paintball goes straight through Pierce’s skull and Jeff tidies everything up with a speech about how old people have weak skulls and they should not play paintball. Or drive.
This whole thing is like being blindfolded with peanut butter in one hand and toilet paper in the other. Nobody likes the taste of toilet paper but are you gonna use peanut butter to wipe your ass? I don’t think you will. Not one bit. The only strategy you can use is to hope you don’t get kidnapped by a criminally insane scientist in the first place.
I would be very happy if they killed Chevy Chase. Or removed him from the show. Whichever is more satisfying. The man is a notorious cockmuncher. Harmon, while most likely a prima donna bitchface is certainly not as bad as Sutter.
I just want them to make up and start telling sex stories about Eartha Kitt again.
No wonder this show is going to get canceled……..
….a guy of Chevy Chase’s depth can’t stand it….
Not a real shock that this happened.
Chevy Chase is a comedy genius all you hataz can suck it! Just watch his physical comedy parts they’re brilliant, all his faces and gestures are perfect, study his performance in the background while Alisons’ tits are jiggling you’ll see a true comedian at work. Dan Harmon is a whiny diva and getting everyone to say fuck you in front of chevy’s wife and daughter was stupid and a total dick move.
When Chevy is given the opportunity to do his type of humor he really shines and I think that’s all he’s really asking for. A perfect example was that scene that took place at the end of a recent episode where the ice cream machine broke. He’s much better at physical comedy rather than just delivering funny lines from a script.
Dammit, now all I can think about is how bad Chevy would be as Frank and awesome Bill Murray would be as Pierce.
Two dicks. One show.
As the great Biggie Smalls would say.
“Can’t we just all get along?
So i can put hickies on her chest like Li’l Shawn
Get her pissy drunk off of Don Perrignon
And it’s on, and I’m gone
that’s that.
And Party and Bullshit.”
This is why Karaoke should be mandatory at all wrap parties.
The fact that everybody thinks Chevy and the over-flowing ice cream is the funniest thing he’s done in year tells you everything you need to know about how ‘funny’ he is.
Dan Harmon (and his clever show) is the only reason anybody still pays attention to Chevy Chase and even then, he’s the weakest part of the show. Harmon was way too aggressive there, but from what I’ve heard, Chase is one of the most unbearably human beings to work with in Hollywood; he was banned from SNL for making hateful, homophobic remarks to the cast. Fuck that guy.
It’s like being relegated to hell and watching “Howdy Doody” for the rest of your life.
Does Chevy have nightmares of Clarabell raping him?
If someone’s difficult to work with you write them out of the story/fire them. You don’t humiliate them in front of their family and co-workers. Harmon needs to learn some fucking common decency. Shows what a small man he is playing that message to what sounds like a group of people.
If someone I worked with/for pulled that shit I would fuck them up and I’m a God damn pacifist.
I agree with the last paragraph. I don’t mind Chevy leaving, but only for the right reasons.
Yeah… I wouldn’t miss Piece much, but I don’t like all this drama, and I wouldn’t like to see the show messed up by it. My foremost hope would be that it’s a publicity stunt. My secondmost hope would be that it happened as a result of the stress accrued due to the uncertainty of the hiatus and the renewal prospects, and that one or both of them will realize that and they’ll mend fences. My thirdmost hope would be that they tough it out while hating one another for one more season. My fourthmost hope would be that Pierce becomes an Level Omega Laser Lotus and transcends human form in the season 4 premiere, becoming a cute dog for the rest of the series.
I Love the show but honestly find Britta/Jeff the two worst characters.
Yeah, they’re both being assholes, and are both divas for sure. That being said, anytime you open a sentence or rant with “Nobody talks to me that way, I’m…etc” you’re losing in my opinion. Just stop, nobody gives a shit who you are, just do your job.
Eh, that came off more as “I won’t let anyone talk to me that way” because it was a dickheaded way to talk to another human then a “Dou you know who I am?!” sort of vibe.
“the more you know moments” at the end of community are really annoying and usually pretty dumb