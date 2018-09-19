Chevy Chase Repeatedly Trashes Modern-Day ‘SNL’ In A New Interview

Getty Image

That founding Saturday Night Live cast member and comedy legend Chevy Chase is a notoriously difficult person to work with is the stuff of legends. Countless books and articles chronicling the history of SNL have spent time discussing the matter with actors, writers and staffers, past and present, at Lorne Michaels’ esteemed program. More recently, his Community co-star, Donald Glover, spoke at length about their various run-ins in a profile for The New Yorker. All of this and more comes up in a new Washington Post interview with Chase, in which he trashes the modern SNL repeatedly.

Despite the fact that the interview is already in progress with “a microphone and digital recorder sit in front of him,” Chase tells the Post, “I’m amazed that Lorne has gone so low. I had to watch a little of it, and I just couldn’t f*cking believe it”:

“That means a whole generation of sh*theads laughs at the worst f*cking humor in the world,” he says. “You know what I mean? How could you dare give that generation worse sh*t than they already have in their lives? It just drives me nuts.”

He then dives even further into the murk of his bad blood with SNL and its leader by rattling off opinions about some of its best cast members in recent memory, including a racially charged comment about Eddie Murphy reminicent of what Glover told The New Yorker: