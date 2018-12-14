Netflix

Netflix’s strenuous 2018 holiday vibe is partially due to Kurt Russell playing a hot Santa in The Christmas Chronicles, but the streaming service is also celebrating with series-based content, including the Chilling Adventure Of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale. The deliciously childhood-ruining series’ popularity shall be rewarded with season two in only a few months, and the teaser trailer, set to “Cherry Bomb,” could lead some to believe that the teenage witch has truly gone bad after joining the Dark Side. Now, a holiday episode that could have easily been written off as a fluffy standalone shows that Sabrina’s still the same headstrong young lady. That is to say, we not only see a Happy Solstice but Sabrina further fueling her quest to challenge the patriarchy.

This is a relief to see, for despite relenting and signing her name to the Book of the Beast in the Season 1 finale, I wasn’t at all convinced that Sabrina had given up on her feminist drive. I mean, look at this winking Kiernan Shipka.

That’s the look of a witch with a plan. While evoking The Craft and flanked by the Weird Sisters, the newly minted Church of Night disciple could be a Trojan horse inside the coven. Satan may have met his match, and not in the way that he’s intended, given that one of Lilith/The Mother Of Demons’ raven familiars suggested that Satan wants Sabrina as his queen.