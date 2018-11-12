Praise Satan! I mean, Praise Santa! @sabrinanetflix has a X-mas Special dropping on 12/14!! I love this episode of #CAOS!! @netflix 🔮👹👼🏼🎄⚡️☃️🥂🍷☠️ pic.twitter.com/A5DPs4Dajv — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) November 12, 2018

Netflix hasn’t yet announced another season of Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina, but that gesture seems like a mere formality. The show may have made a valiant effort to ruin childhoods, but it also landed overall positive reviews and generated a fair amount of controversy, both due to an enormous lawsuit from the Satanic Temple (not to be confused with the Church of Satan, which loves the show) and the fact that Salem doesn’t even talk (yet). In other words, we obviously don’t know (and will probably never know) Netflix’ viewing numbers for the series, but the interest level is high, and there’s also plenty of room for expansion for the story’s dark spin from the Riverdale universe. Now, series creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has conjured the above tweet about a witchy, impending holiday special.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the special will be part of the overall series’ continuity but will zero in on the Winter Solstice, and yes, a séance is involved. Here’s the official episode synopsis:

“The Church of Night, like all covens, celebrates the Winter Solstice — the longest night of the year — when families gather together around the Yule Fire to sing pagan carols, tell ghost stories and huddle against the supernatural creatures that come out to cause mischief. Since the Winter Solstice is when the veil between this world and the next is at its thinnest, it’s the perfect time to conduct a séance — which Sabrina convenes, to try and contact her mother. But the holidays are also a time for guests and visitors — both welcome and unwelcome — and you never know what might come down the chimney.

The series’ principal cast, including titular lead Kiernan Shipka, Miranda Otto, Lucy Davis, Ross Lynch, and Michelle Gomez, will surface in this special, which Netflix shall stream beginning December 14. You can a brief, teaser-of-a-peek (appearing around the 0:40 second mark in Netflix’s new holiday sizzle reel) from the witchy holiday episode below.

(Via Hollywood Reporter & TV Line)