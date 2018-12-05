Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina was reportedly one of Netflix’s most popular shows this year. Turnout was so high, (even greater than poor Daredevil, R.I.P.) in fact, that the streaming service quickly announced a second season due to arrive six months after the first. And to tide over eager fans of the witch-spawning series who simply can’t wait for more, a trailer for the holiday special — “A Midwinter’s Tale” — has arrived. For those who enjoy the idea of using yule logs to ward off demons, you’ll be delighted by what you see above.

Sabrina, of course, is a freshly minted disciple of the Dark Lord, so this special will see her weighing newly confirmed occult traditions against her remaining ties to the mortal world. Plenty of juggling is sure to go down, given that the weird sisters are front and center, and Harvey seems to be back in one piece, but dark forces are afoot in Greendale, as well as a bad Santa. In other words, expect plenty of polished chaos (the quirkily offbeat kind but not aggressively and annoyingly so), much like what viewers have already come to expect. Also, look for a Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum to make an appearance.

Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale will arrive on December 14.