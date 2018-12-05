The ‘Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale’ Trailer Rings In The Holiday Cheer With Demons

News Editor
12.05.18

The Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina was reportedly one of Netflix’s most popular shows this year. Turnout was so high, (even greater than poor Daredevil, R.I.P.) in fact, that the streaming service quickly announced a second season due to arrive six months after the first. And to tide over eager fans of the witch-spawning series who simply can’t wait for more, a trailer for the holiday special — “A Midwinter’s Tale” — has arrived. For those who enjoy the idea of using yule logs to ward off demons, you’ll be delighted by what you see above.

Sabrina, of course, is a freshly minted disciple of the Dark Lord, so this special will see her weighing newly confirmed occult traditions against her remaining ties to the mortal world. Plenty of juggling is sure to go down, given that the weird sisters are front and center, and Harvey seems to be back in one piece, but dark forces are afoot in Greendale, as well as a bad Santa. In other words, expect plenty of polished chaos (the quirkily offbeat kind but not aggressively and annoyingly so), much like what viewers have already come to expect. Also, look for a Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum to make an appearance.

Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale will arrive on December 14.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Christmas
TAGSchilling adventures of sabrinaChristmas

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.04.18 24 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

12.03.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: Zoee, Lukka, And More Bandcamp Albums From November

Crate-Digging: Zoee, Lukka, And More Bandcamp Albums From November

11.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Earl Sweatshirt, The 1975, And Meek Mill

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Earl Sweatshirt, The 1975, And Meek Mill

11.30.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.27.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP