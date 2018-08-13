Getty Image

Few people would be truly shocked if, one day, Kiernan Shipka stars as an adult version of Mad Men‘s Sally Draper undergoing endless therapy sessions to undo her messed-up childhood. However and for now, she’s currently starring in the Sabrina, The Teenage Witch reboot, The Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina, that might shake up your childhood notion of the perky version of the character once embodied by Melissa Joan Hart on ABC and the WB in the mid ’90s.

The series, which was scooped up by Netflix after being developed en route for the CW, is taking an ultra-dark turn for the streaming service. This approch jives with previous news that the reboot’s produced by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, who has already taken a successful alternative spin with the Riverdale crowd. Yes, everything is grittier nowadays, including this new image of Sabrina at her Dark Baptism after reconciling her half-witch, half-mortal status.

Netflix

The Hollywood Reporter previously reported that the reboot is expected to land somewhere, tonally, between Rosemary’s Baby and The Exorcist, and last year, Comic Book Resources revealed that the CW’s planned version was almost entirely grim after reviewing some audition tapes that discussed the dark baptism as a form of “rebirth” for Sabrina. For what it’s worth, CBR also pointed out that the teenage witch sought to add “a little bit of light” while heavily favoring darkness, and it’s unclear whether this dark shroud has lifted at Netflix.

Here’s another photo of the titular teen witch exploring the woods, which she embraces despite her companions’ fear. The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will arive on Netflix with 10 episodes on October 26.

Netflix

(Via Hollywood Reporter & CBR)