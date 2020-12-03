Kiernan Shipka’s teenage witch will soon make one more stand to save Greendale as Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina prepares for a final act. That would be the fourth season of the subversive Riverdale spinoff, which was renewed following initial success for four seasons, so it really feels like a good time to put these adventures to an end. We still haven’t received a talking Salem, but never say never. “The End Of All Things” is coming, according to Chance Perdomo’s Ambrose in this new trailer, and if that doesn’t include at least one line from a cat voice, I’m going to raise Hell.

To be more serious, however, this season follows the Spellman family after they’ve left the Satanic Church of Night. That’s caused temper tantrums that led to the summoning of The Eldritch Terrors, who could open up The Void, and the Fight Club needs to step up and help save the day. Gavin Leatherwood’s Nick (with his turkey-basting skills in tow) is also attempting to win back Sabrina after his dark time in Hell, and this looks like the aesthetically pleasing chaos that we’re used to from the show. From the synopsis:

Over the course of Part 4’s eight episodes, The Eldritch Terrors will descend upon Greendale. The coven must fight each terrifying threat one-by-one (The Weird, The Returned, The Darkness to name a few), all leading up to…The Void, which is the End of All Things. As the witches wage war, with the help of The Fright Club, Nick begins to slowly earn his way back into Sabrina’s heart, but will it be too late?

The show’s returning cast also includes Miranda Otto, Ross Lynch, Lucy Davis, Michelle Gomez, Jaz Sinclair, Lachlan Watson, Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph, Abigail Cowen, and Richard Coyle.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 4 will stream on December 31.