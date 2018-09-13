Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

If it seems like the Drapers — Don, Betty, Sally, and the kids who aren’t Sally — are the only Mad Men characters not on Matthew Weiner’s new show, The Romanoffs, that’s because they’re busy with other projects. Jon Hamm wants to be the next Batman (he’s also in Bad Times at the El Royale and Top Gun: Maverick), January Jones recently wrapped four seasons of The Last Man of Earth, and Kiernan Shipka is the star of Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Maybe Bobby Draper can guest star as a sorcerer, but only Bobby #3.

Created by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (Riverdale), Chilling Adventures of Sabrina finds the titular teenage witch “wrestling to reconcile her dual nature — half-witch, half-mortal — while standing against the evil forces that threaten her, her family and the daylight world humans inhabit,” according to Deadline. Think: The Exorcist meets… well, Riverdale. It’s also less campy than the Melissa John Hart version that aired on ABC/WB from 1996-2003. There’s not even a talking cat in the trailer above! Instead, we get what appears to be Black Phillip.

Wouldst thou like to live deliciously? Thou would, with a creepy cake.

Don’t worry, though. Sabrina won’t be cat-less.

the real legend, opurrr pic.twitter.com/lmimk67CDF — Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (@sabrinanetflix) August 8, 2018

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which also stars Jaz Sinclair, Michelle Gomez, Chance Perdomo, Lucy Davis, Miranda Otto, Richard Coyle, Ross Lynch, and Tati Gabrielle, premieres on Netflix on October 26. SPOOKY.