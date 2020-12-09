Saturday Night Live‘s Chloe Fineman dropped by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last night where she showed her uncanny impersonation skills by reading ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” as various celebrities (and one British politician). While sitting down with a copy of the book and waiting for the names to pop up on screen, Fineman tackled Reese Witherspoon, Drew Barrymore, Margaret Thatcher, Nicole Kidman, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Timothée Chalamet, and Meryl Streep. The Chalamet impression had to be slightly awkward for Fineman, considering he’ll be hosting SNL this weekend.

While some were better than others, Fineman absolutely knocked it out of the park with Barrymore, Nicole Kidman, and Meryl Streep. And while Fineman didn’t quite nail Waller-Bridge’s voice, she hit the signature fourth wall break perfectly. Of course, Fineman has had lots of practice with Barrymore, which is why her impression had Fallon almost falling out of his chair. Fineman went viral over the summer after sharing an impression of Barrymore on Instagram that was so spot-on, Barrymore herself became obsessed with it. Not only did she regram the post, but Barrymore made it a point to get Fineman on her talk show as soon as possible. Via People:

“You brought so much joy. I immediately reposted that and then I was afraid I was going to drive you away,” Barrymore told Fineman. “I’m not kidding, I was like, ‘Now she knows I’m onto her she’s going to move on, she’s going to lose interest.’ “

You can watch Chloe Fineman’s viral Drew Barrymore impression below:

(Via The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon)