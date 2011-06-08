Chloe Sevigny: Tranny Assassin

“Big Love” star Chloe Sevigny will continue to keep things real by playing a pre-op male-to-female transsexual hitman in a British miniseries called “Hit and Miss.” Really, it’s the role she was born to play. Besides blowing Vincent Gallo, I mean.
Sevigny has signed on to topline Hit and Miss, a provocative new drama from Shameless creator Paul Abbott for new satellite channel Sky Atlantic…. The six-episode series centers on Mia (Sevigny), a contract killer with a big secret – she is a transgender hit man who suddenly finds out that in the previous life has fathered several children. [Deadline]
Sevigny: “I’m playing a pre-op male-to-female tranny assassin. It’s very realistic. It’s being created by a lot of the people who were involved in the original ‘Skins,’ so it’s going to be very edgy.” [Blackbook via IndieWire]
Much like a transgender person, I’m confused by Chloe Sevigny. She’s got a great body, and I applaud her willingness to get naked (NSFW here and here), but her face and wardrobe are really unsettling to me. She always looks like she just finished a 16-hour photo shoot for American Apparel — like she’s coated in a thin layer of Terry Richardson’s semen. No thank you.
There’s a hint of Edward Furlong from Terminator 2 in the banner pic and I don’t think anybody wants that.
A wise man on this website once commented “Chloe Sevigny’s face looks like farts.”
I’m playing a pre-op male-to-female tranny assassin. It’s very realistic.
I suppose it was only a matter of time before television created programming catering to the ever-growing pre-op male-to-female tranny assassin demographic.
Her looks are average at best, but the fact that she blew Vincent Gallo and did that scene in “Kids” keep me intrigued. Well played, Sevengie…or however you spell your last name.
Don’t worry. It’s me, Casper.
So Hilary Swank becomes exponentially manlier for having balled her in Boys Don’t Cry? That has to give her agent chest pains.
“Hit and Miss,” really? Did DG have something to do w/ this?
@ AEVC again: Looks more like the late Jonathan Brandis to me.
Yeh, I’m in. So I’m either more warped or more desperate than I thought. But I’m betting both!
Do not want. Can’t think of anything I want less in fact.
‘The six-episode series centers on Mia (Sevigny), a contract killer with a big secret – she is a transgender hit man who suddenly finds out that in the previous life has fathered several children.’
Maybe my blood sugar is low and I’m not reading this properly, but ‘Mia’ is surprised that she/he has kids after having sex when a man? Does she/he not remember having sex? Is this like ‘The Bourne Identity’?
Sod it, I’ll just have something to eat.
Am I the only one who wishes she we look like Patrick Swayze in “To Wong Foo”..?
I think that banner pic looks more like Devon Sawa from “Idle Hands”. Or some generic 80’s teen movie bully.
Yeah, in that one pic she really does look like Jonathan Brandis, ready to reveal his secrets… that he’s alive, and that he’s got the ladyparts.
Funny how the best pictures of her are ones where you mostly stare at the body.