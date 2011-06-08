Chloe Sevigny: Tranny Assassin

“Big Love” star Chloe Sevigny will continue to keep things real by playing a pre-op male-to-female transsexual hitman in a British miniseries called “Hit and Miss.” Really, it’s the role she was born to play. Besides blowing Vincent Gallo, I mean.

Sevigny has signed on to topline Hit and Miss, a provocative new drama from Shameless creator Paul Abbott for new satellite channel Sky Atlantic…. The six-episode series centers on Mia (Sevigny), a contract killer with a big secret – she is a transgender hit man who suddenly finds out that in the previous life has fathered several children. [Deadline] Sevigny: “I’m playing a pre-op male-to-female tranny assassin. It’s very realistic. It’s being created by a lot of the people who were involved in the original ‘Skins,’ so it’s going to be very edgy.” [Blackbook via IndieWire]

