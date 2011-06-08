Chloe Sevigny: Tranny Assassin

06.08.11 7 years ago 13 Comments

“Big Love” star Chloe Sevigny will continue to keep things real by playing a pre-op male-to-female transsexual hitman in a British miniseries called “Hit and Miss.” Really, it’s the role she was born to play. Besides blowing Vincent Gallo, I mean.

Sevigny has signed on to topline Hit and Miss, a provocative new drama from Shameless creator Paul Abbott for new satellite channel Sky Atlantic…. The six-episode series centers on Mia (Sevigny), a contract killer with a big secret – she is a transgender hit man who suddenly finds out that in the previous life has fathered several children. [Deadline]

Sevigny: “I’m playing a pre-op male-to-female tranny assassin. It’s very realistic. It’s being created by a lot of the people who were involved in the original ‘Skins,’ so it’s going to be very edgy.” [Blackbook via IndieWire]

Much like a transgender person, I’m confused by Chloe Sevigny. She’s got a great body, and I applaud her willingness to get naked (NSFW here and here), but her face and wardrobe are really unsettling to me. She always looks like she just finished a 16-hour photo shoot for American Apparel — like she’s coated in a thin layer of Terry Richardson’s semen. No thank you.

Around The Web

TAGSCHLOE SEVIGNYHIT AND MISSSKY ATLANTICTRANNIES

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 4 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP