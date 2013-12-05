Chris Elliott Will Guest Star On ‘Community’ As Greendale’s Eccentric, Scandal-Plagued Founder

Jesus. At this point it’s almost easier to list off all the beloved actors and comedians who aren’t making guest appearances during the upcoming season of Community. I’ll start: Bill Murray, Jason Statham… that’s all I got.
Eagleheart star Chris Elliott will guest-star in an upcoming episode of Community. The veteran comedic actor (Get A Life, There’s Something About Mary) assumes the role of Russell Borchert, the quirky founder of Greendale Community College who went missing many years ago after a bizarre sex scandal. His episode will likely air in May. [EW]
This is great news. Chris Elliott is great. Community is looking great, or at least appears to have a great plan. Eagleheart is great. Everything is great.
Russell Borchert, a.k.a. Sparkles, Professional Male Model.
He’s one of them fancy lads.
Handsome Boy Modelling School was/is the tits.
Just started watching Eagleheart and my god it’s Chris Elliott’s best work since Get A Life. Zoo Animals On Wheels for life!
I miss Get A Life every day
It’s not like any of the guest stars are bad and i’m guessing they had a decent amount of casting money open up when Chevy Chase left and only having to pay Glover for 5 episodes.
The Handsome Boy Modeling School
Sounds like a perfect role for Elliott. =D I wish the show had more than 13 episodes this season, though. With so many-guest stars, I hope people don’t get their hopes up for any particular one. They’re probably going to be cramming multiple guest stars into single episodes, so some of the characters may not get the screen time we’d hope for.
Chris Elliot is going to be on Community? What a scoop! I actually would have assumed he’d been on it twice already, laying Chevy’s long-lost brother or a professor or some other meaningless role.