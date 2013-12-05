Chris Elliott Will Guest Star On ‘Community’ As Greendale’s Eccentric, Scandal-Plagued Founder

#Community
Editor-at-Large
12.05.13 9 Comments

Jesus. At this point it’s almost easier to list off all the beloved actors and comedians who aren’t making guest appearances during the upcoming season of Community. I’ll start: Bill Murray, Jason Statham… that’s all I got.

Eagleheart star Chris Elliott will guest-star in an upcoming episode of Community. The veteran comedic actor (Get A Life, There’s Something About Mary) assumes the role of Russell Borchert, the quirky founder of Greendale Community College who went missing many years ago after a bizarre sex scandal. His episode will likely air in May. [EW]

This is great news. Chris Elliott is great. Community is looking great, or at least appears to have a great plan. Eagleheart is great. Everything is great.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Community
TAGSCHRIS ELLIOTTCommunityEAGLEHEART

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP