Chris Elliott Will Guest Star On ‘Community’ As Greendale’s Eccentric, Scandal-Plagued Founder

Jesus. At this point it’s almost easier to list off all the beloved actors and comedians who aren’t making guest appearances during the upcoming season of Community. I’ll start: Bill Murray, Jason Statham… that’s all I got.

Eagleheart star Chris Elliott will guest-star in an upcoming episode of Community. The veteran comedic actor (Get A Life, There’s Something About Mary) assumes the role of Russell Borchert, the quirky founder of Greendale Community College who went missing many years ago after a bizarre sex scandal. His episode will likely air in May. [EW]

This is great news. Chris Elliott is great. Community is looking great, or at least appears to have a great plan. Eagleheart is great. Everything is great.