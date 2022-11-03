Chris Farley certainly lived a colorful, if tragically short, life. Which is why a graphic novel about the Saturday Night Live legend from his brother certainly makes sense in a lot of ways.

According to Z2 Comics, which is publishing the graphic novel, “Growing Up Farley” will debut in the fall of 2023. Farley will co-write the work with Frank Marraffino, while artist Ryan Dunlavey will illustrate the project. Described as “the insanely true adventures of Chris and Kevin Farley,” the graphic novel features the two brothers and their father in some of the marketing art put together to promote the book.

Weeell, la-de-frickin’-da—discover how comedy legend Chris Farley grew from class clown to SNL icon in our new graphic novel, Growing Up Farley! Available for pre-order now at https://t.co/vBm5Ebdz2U pic.twitter.com/KS4L5qDrPF — Z2 Comics (@Z2comics) November 3, 2022

Here’s the description from the novel’s website:

Chris Farley was a beloved comedy legend with a totally singular style, one that was heavily influenced by his childhood and his relationship with his father. Told in collaboration with his brother, stand-up comedian Kevin, Growing Up Farley is an intimate glimpse into Chris and Kevin’s adventures; from performances at Red Arrow Camp, to improv sets at the Arc Theater in Wisconsin, all the way to Second City in Chicago. Growing up Farley is a heartfelt dive into laughter and love.

“Laughter was always a big part of growing up Farley,” Kevin Farley said in a statement according to Entertainment Weekly. “I’m excited to partner with the team at Z2 Comics to share all the humor and humanity of growing up with my brother, Chris, in 1970s Madison, Wisconsin and the huge influence our dad had on our decision to go into comedy.

The special edition bundle for the comic also includes some fun Easter eggs such as Scotch Oil Company merchandise like a trucker hat, pen and coaster. Scotch Oil, of course, is the name of the oil company that Farley’s father owned when he was growing up.