Chris Hardwick Ended This Week’s ‘Talking Dead’ With A Message For His Father, Who Died The Day Before

I like Chris Hardwick. I think he gets a bad rap with some people, because he is essentially the Ryan Seacrest of the geek world, but you know what? He’s good at his job, especially over on the Nerdist podcasts, where he’s disarming enough to elicit some of the most honest, amusing, and authentic celebrity interviews around. I do not watching his post-show discussions, like The Talking Dead, however, because they are put on by the networks who air the shows, which makes it difficult for Hardwick to be at all critical. It doesn’t prevent him from being amiable, however, or from getting the occasionally wacko guest, who assigns blame for a character’s motivations to her menstrual cycle.
Hardwick’s Dad passed away on Saturday, and on Sunday, the host of The Talking Dead still managed to host the show. At the end of the episode, however, Hardwick delivered a heartfelt message about the death of his father in what could not have been an easy time for the guy.
An interesting note about Hardwick’s Dad, Billy Hardwick, is that he was a professional bowler, considered to be one of the 50 greatest bowlers of the last 50 years. He died on Saturday of an apparent heart attack. RIP Billy Hardwick, and our condolences to Chris.
That’s rough. I’m surprised he still did the show to be honest. I agree that he get’s a bad rap, the Nerdist podcast it one of my go-tos after Comedy Bang Bang
I like Hardwick. Now that he doesnt scream at me in that first commercial break, I like him even more.
Having gone through the same thing myself a few years ago (though I didn’t have a TV show to do the next day), I’m impressed he was able to do the show and particularly get through that speech at the end. Hardwick annoys me too a lot of the time, but I feel for him.
Just wait until next week’s show, when he has to kill him again.
Officially hate myself for chuckling at this comment. Thanks Stinky Pete.
Stinky Pete thank you for saying what we all were thinking.
Yeah, I also feel like shit for laughing at that, but well played…
I don’t feel that bad, this being a Dustin post I figured there was a 50/50 chance he wasn’t actually dead.
Damn Son. When you’re hot, you’re hot.
Well played.
Ouch, Stinky. But a good? ouch.
If I hadn’t been working all day I’d have said this myself, so thank you for going to hell for me Stinky Pete.
And sorry for your loss Chris.
Oh shit, I just saw Pete’s second comment in this thread. Take the rest of the week off son. You’ve earned it.
This may not be the most popular opinion around these parts, but I actually enjoy what Chris Hardwick brings to the table.
Anyway.
I’m sorry to hear about his father’s death.
I enjoy him too, I don’t get why he gets such a hard time.
I thought he got his star by wrangling Jenny McCarthy.
Yeah, I remember him from MTV in the 90s. I think you’re thinking of Jeff Foxworthy?
I like him. He doesn’t take his success for granted and even though I don’t find him that funny on @Midnight, he’s a good host on the podcast for sure.
his dad took this cosplay too far.
Yea hardwick is a good egg, he has his place in the business carved out and I have no problem with it
Big props to him for doing the show and making it through that speech at the end without breaking down crying like most of us would. That and keeping the episode together with Marilyn Manson’s drugged up shell of a person are not easy things to pull off.
He handled the Manson show like a damn champ. That was frustrating for me as a viewer, I can’t imagine having to be the one to actually wrangle him.
Also,
“I do not watching his post-show discussions, like The Talking Dead”
Rowles’d
I think my brain just fills in the blanks when reading a Rowles.
Count me among the Hardwick fans. I’m old enough (dear God) to remember his days hosting “Singled Out.” Anybody who can hold their own against the force of batshittery known as Jenny McCarthy is OK with me. And Hard n Phirm is a pretty cool ensemble, a nerdier version of Tenacious D.
The Nerdist podcasts are among my favorites; I especially love when he brings on his former roommate Wil Wheaton for great stories from their past. He’s carved out a nice little empire for himself, so more power to him.
Condolences to Chris on his dad’s death. I still remember when he talked about a Miller Lite commercial Billy Hardwick made back in the early 70’s, and how they had to film so many takes of him taking a swig that he ended up slightly shitfaced by the last one.
I don’t mind Hardwick. He’s entertained me since a little kid watching Singled Out. Props for getting through that speech the day after.
We all know that the internet is all about finding someone to hate and then clinging to that with all your might. That’s not Hardwick for me. He’s cleverly found a niche that was empty and exploited, maybe even a little better than Kevin Smith, who would be the closest comparison (Guy who supports himself on geek love and podcasts). Seems like a decent guy. Knows his stuff to some degree.
If you’re gonna hate on someone, save that for the Will Smith’s kin, Bieber, or anything ending in dashian.
SOME PEOPLE HATE CHRIS HARDWICK I DON’T SORRY BOUT HIS DAD WOO GOOD PERSON
Whoa. People who don’t hate Chris Hardwick. I thought i was alone in this world.
I was scared to come out of the closet myself. I have always liked him.
Poor guy, I know that takes some hard will to make it through. As a fan, I appreciate the lengths he goes to for the community.
Man that’s rough, condolences to him and his family.
That said, you could throw a rock and hit a podcast that has better, more informative, and honest interviews than Nerdist.
Because he’s not like Ryan Seacrest, he’s exactly like Jimmy Fallon. And they both have incredibly grating personalities, at least when it comes to broadcasting.
So I guess based on this thread all Dustin needs to do is release a heartfelt video about the death of a family member so we’ll be nice to him.
Maybe not though.
I would’ve sworn Dustin doesn’t watch Talking Dead because it would interfere with his error laden recaps of The Walking Dead. Yknow, with all the facts and plot and stuff.
When Talking Dead is more insightful and accurate than your recap you’re doing something wrong.
Hardwick can definitely get on my nerves, but I watched talking dead, talking bad, the nerdist on bbc america, and @midnight.
I hope they skipped that “In Memoriam” bit they do. That would be pretty awkward if they had him do that.
My own experience was that going to work helped deal with it. And if Chris Hardwick has one thing it’s a whole lot of employment.
That was a really sweet sentiment to end the show with, especially with the upcoming holidays when things can get tense with family members.
So that’s where his bowling proficiency comes from. Sad that this happened. That was a very nicely understated sentiment there; hitting me right in the feelbox.
I was saddened to hear about Chris’s dad. He referenced him often during his podcasts and I know that he loved him. I don’t get what Chris gets a hard time often on the Interwebs. I think he’s funny and engaging. My wife and I saw him once in Chicago last December at Zanies and he was great. We took pictures with him afterwards and he was nice and appreciative of us buying tickets and coming to see him perform. I thought his comments at the end of Talking Dead were very nice.