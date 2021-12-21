Three days after The Hollywood Reporter published an article in which two women told alarmingly similar stories of being sexually assaulted by Chris Noth nearly a decade apart from each other, the actor’s longtime Sex and the City co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis issued a statement on the allegations, which THR also shared.

Davis tweeted the statement, which was attributed to all three women, in which they seemed to be standing in solidarity with Noth’s accusers:

“We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth. We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it.”

Noth made his first appearance as Mr. Big in the pilot episode of Sex and the City. He played the on-again, off-again love interest of Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw character (whom he once described as “a whore”), who eventually becomes his third wife. In the very first episode of And Just Like That…, HBO Max’s new SATC sequel, Noth’s character died of a heart attack after an apparently too strenuous Peloton workout. While Peloton cheekily resurrected the character in a subsequent commercial, with help from Ryan Reynolds, after the company’s stock tanked because of the episode. Both Peloton and Reynolds have since deleted the ad following the allegations against Noth. Noth has also been dropped by his agent, fired from his current series The Equalizer, and lost a $12 million deal to sell his tequila brand.

Yet the 67-year-old actor has denied all of the allegations made against him by the two women THR spoke with, and additional women who have alleged inappropriate behavior by the actor, including actor/director Zoe Lister Jones, who worked at a club Noth used to own in New York City and appeared on an episode of Law & Order with him.

“The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false,” Noth said in a statement on December 16th. “These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago—no always means no—that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

