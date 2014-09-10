Chris Pratt And Ariana Grande Are The ‘SNL’ Season 40 Premiere Guests

Well, it’s official. The year of our Star-Lord will continue on SNL.
No word on Bill Murray, so we’ll assume he’s hosting the final 20 episodes of the season.
I’m giving the Chris Pratt episode an “A” right now.
Did they let the NFL pick the music?
I, for one, welcome our new Chris overlord.
I’d prefer Chris Pratt as the host, and Johnny Karate as the musical guest. But I’ll take it.
is snl still a thing?
Go away.
Is commenting about a thing still being a thing a thing?
I’ll be very surprised if Bill Murray ends up hosting. I’d like it to happen, but I don’t see it happening.
Pretty deep
[www.youtube.com]
I’m in.
NO 5000 CANDLES IN THE WIND, WE RIOT
When is Batistas turn?