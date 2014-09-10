Chris Pratt And Ariana Grande Are The ‘SNL’ Season 40 Premiere Guests

Well, it’s official. The year of our Star-Lord will continue on SNL.

No word on Bill Murray, so we’ll assume he’s hosting the final 20 episodes of the season.

